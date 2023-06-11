Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients

We are residents of Gallup, doctors that provide reproductive health care in a rural community to which we are deeply committed. We consider our provision of unbiased and excellent health care an act of justice and dignity.

Recently we attended the Gallup City Council meeting to make public comments against a proposed Gallup city ordinance banning abortion. Neighbors and co-workers stood on opposite sides of this public fight about a personal health care decision, yelling. There were hecklers and accusations. Gallup is a small town. We know who each other are.

Just like we watched COVID sweep across the world from city to town before it charged into ours, we have watched this culture war infect communities in Texas and eastern New Mexico. It has finally reached our doorstep. Like any virus that is introduced into a place, the debate over municipal abortion restrictions has made small towns in New Mexico unwell by pitting political ideology against evidence-based medicine.

Anti-abortion groups intentionally weaponize people’s strong feelings about abortion, a subject about which people hold different and complex views. These politically-motivated ordinances were not written with patients or medical practice in mind. They prohibit medications and materials we use to treat several gynecologic and obstetric problems, and prevent appropriate medical practice – including the diagnosis of uterine cancer and treatment of miscarriage. These theoretical arguments have real and dangerous implications for our community’s health.

Patients come to us for advice and guidance, and we provide our expertise and experience, but ultimately, the decisions patients make are their own. There is no role for threatened criminality or stigma-based politics in this conversation.

The very act of city councils passing these ordinances damages our medical community’s trust in local government and the willingness of our elected community members to interfere with the patient-provider relationship and usual medical practice. Government should not propose to invade the exam room: That is the protected space we hold for patients and families.

Even more insidious is the damage to community’s perception on the safety of seeking reproductive health care. The fact abortion no longer has constitutional protection on a national level means we already see patients who delay care for their pregnancies or for potentially life-threatening emergencies because they fear they will be judged or criminalized for wanting to know their reproductive choices. Knowing city governments are able and willing to put restrictions on reproductive options will strengthen that fear.

We love living in and taking care of our rural community, and we will continue to treat patients when they are sick, scared and at their most vulnerable, without judgment. These proposed anti-abortion ordinances should not stand so we can continue to do that for all families in our community.

We mourn this incursion into our community cohesion. Our town is made of a delicate web of relationships. Disruption of this web means that people feel less safe. We stop trusting each other and isolate, and it becomes a different place to live.

New Mexicans have a choice. We can choose to continue to fight about theoreticals and talk past each other, trying unsuccessfully to change each other’s minds about a deeply personal issue. Or we can decide that our small town is big enough for everyone who lives here, the beliefs they carry, and the choices they make. That is the New Mexico we know, and where we choose to live.