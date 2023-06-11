 Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients - Albuquerque Journal

Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients

By Dr. Connie Liu And Dr. Erin Lorencz / gallup ob/gyns

We are residents of Gallup, doctors that provide reproductive health care in a rural community to which we are deeply committed. We consider our provision of unbiased and excellent health care an act of justice and dignity.

Recently we attended the Gallup City Council meeting to make public comments against a proposed Gallup city ordinance banning abortion. Neighbors and co-workers stood on opposite sides of this public fight about a personal health care decision, yelling. There were hecklers and accusations. Gallup is a small town. We know who each other are.

Just like we watched COVID sweep across the world from city to town before it charged into ours, we have watched this culture war infect communities in Texas and eastern New Mexico. It has finally reached our doorstep. Like any virus that is introduced into a place, the debate over municipal abortion restrictions has made small towns in New Mexico unwell by pitting political ideology against evidence-based medicine.

Anti-abortion groups intentionally weaponize people’s strong feelings about abortion, a subject about which people hold different and complex views. These politically-motivated ordinances were not written with patients or medical practice in mind. They prohibit medications and materials we use to treat several gynecologic and obstetric problems, and prevent appropriate medical practice – including the diagnosis of uterine cancer and treatment of miscarriage. These theoretical arguments have real and dangerous implications for our community’s health.

Patients come to us for advice and guidance, and we provide our expertise and experience, but ultimately, the decisions patients make are their own. There is no role for threatened criminality or stigma-based politics in this conversation.

The very act of city councils passing these ordinances damages our medical community’s trust in local government and the willingness of our elected community members to interfere with the patient-provider relationship and usual medical practice. Government should not propose to invade the exam room: That is the protected space we hold for patients and families.

Even more insidious is the damage to community’s perception on the safety of seeking reproductive health care. The fact abortion no longer has constitutional protection on a national level means we already see patients who delay care for their pregnancies or for potentially life-threatening emergencies because they fear they will be judged or criminalized for wanting to know their reproductive choices. Knowing city governments are able and willing to put restrictions on reproductive options will strengthen that fear.

We love living in and taking care of our rural community, and we will continue to treat patients when they are sick, scared and at their most vulnerable, without judgment. These proposed anti-abortion ordinances should not stand so we can continue to do that for all families in our community.

We mourn this incursion into our community cohesion. Our town is made of a delicate web of relationships. Disruption of this web means that people feel less safe. We stop trusting each other and isolate, and it becomes a different place to live.

New Mexicans have a choice. We can choose to continue to fight about theoreticals and talk past each other, trying unsuccessfully to change each other’s minds about a deeply personal issue. Or we can decide that our small town is big enough for everyone who lives here, the beliefs they carry, and the choices they make. That is the New Mexico we know, and where we choose to live.

Home » From the newspaper » Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients
From the newspaper
OPINION: Anti-abortion ordinances damage medical community's ... OPINION: Anti-abortion ordinances damage medical community's trust in local government.
2
Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and ... Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque's ...
3
Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off
From the newspaper
OPINION: A mayor/council form of government ... OPINION: A mayor/council form of government lacks a professional city manager with administrative experience and a proven record.
4
Citizens should choose who heads local government
From the newspaper
OPINION: Residents know who is accountable ... OPINION: Residents know who is accountable in a mayor-council form of government.
5
Talk of the Town: ABQ's 'strong mayor' system hasn't ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: "Strong mayor" form of government ... OPINION: "Strong mayor" form of government didn't hold back Albuquerque growth.
6
ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials determined officers followed policy that ... Officials determined officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot and killed Jesus Crosby in November 2022. But ...
7
'All life should be valued': Volunteers rush to save ...
Fetch!
So far, rescuers have saved 107 ... So far, rescuers have saved 107 animals since the dam's collapse
8
Artist Robin Jones combines portraits with environmental themes, adding ...
ABQnews Seeker
Robin Jones favors portraits of women ... Robin Jones favors portraits of women and girls paired with environmental themes, highlighted by 24-karat gold leaf.
9
A trio of choruses musically explore the history of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus ... The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus will join the Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus in the Southwest premier of "To Shiver ...