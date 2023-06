The green chile cheeseburger tour heads to the International District.

Reporter Ryan Boetel visited Griff’s Hamburgers, 8516 Central Ave., to try their take on the regional delicacy.

In the video, Ryan references a shooting that happened near Griff’s. One was killed and two were injured in the Mother’s Day shooting.

Have a green chile cheeseburger suggestion for Ryan? Email rboetel@abqjournal.com.

