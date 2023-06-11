Talk of the Town: Acequias, BLM rule, NMSU-UNM tensions and PNM merger

Acequias have tips for Colorado River

I HAVE been reading with interest the solutions proposed by seven states regarding Colorado River water sharing. Originally established by the U.S. Supreme Court decision and subsequently controlled by compacts primarily based on economics, the water in the Colorado has been divided up among the pertinent states for decades. Now the Colorado faces a huge deficit, with much hand-wringing and knocking of heads about what to do.

In northern New Mexico, we are the beneficiaries of the old Hispanic acequia system. The managers are the mayordomos; they oversee the delivery of water to the fields for irrigation. More than water flows from the acequia system; an entire culture, a way of living, does. The acequia is a mini-society in which good and bad are shared equally. Labor needs and costs of the acequia are shared freely. In times of water shortage, the drought is shared equally and willingly. In times of abundance, the results are also shared. When one family has a serious burden, it is shared. When there is a joyful event or a bumper crop, it, too, is shared.

And now we hear there is a hard fought-out compromise by the agencies that represent the seven Colorado River states. The proposal involves the federal government — our tax money — paying to reimburse farmers to fallow their lands, thus freeing more water.

On a comparatively microscopic scale, the same problem is handled by acequia practice of sharing water in times of shortage without reliance on the government to provide funding. We have a lot to learn from the acequia practices, so much more than simply maintaining a ditch system. The decision-making process of the powers that be on the Colorado would be greatly enhanced if our mayordomos were sitting at the table and conveying their values.

Gabrielle Nurre, Albuquerque

NM students deserve Mississippi reforms

BRAVO! FOR your 31 May editorial stating why accountability is so badly needed at APS. Public schools desperately need the means to measure student academic achievement that shows in detailed comparisons, trends and results fast enough to be used for feedback to improve individual teachers’ skills. Nick Kristoff (New York Times) also published on 31 May a column describing Mississippi’s public school gains from bottom state to middle of the pack and gaining fast — exactly what New Mexico has been promising without result for decades. One excerpt:

“JACKSON, Miss. — The refrain across much of the Deep South for decades was “Thank God for Mississippi!” That’s because however abysmally Arkansas or Alabama might perform in national comparisons, they could still bet that they wouldn’t be the worst in America. That spot was often reserved for Mississippi.

“So it’s extraordinary to travel across this state today and find something dazzling: It is lifting education outcomes and soaring in the national rankings. With an all-out effort over the past decade to get all children to read by the end of third grade and by extensive reliance on research and metrics, Mississippi has shown that it is possible to raise standards even in a state ranked dead last in the country in child poverty and hunger and second highest in teen births.

“In the National Assessment of Educational Progress, a series of nationwide tests better known as NAEP, Mississippi has moved from near the bottom to the middle for most of the exams — and near the top when adjusted for demographics. Among just children in poverty, Mississippi fourth-graders now are tied for best performers in the nation in NAEP reading tests and rank second in math.”

And much more. Why not New Mexico?

Brad Hosmer, Ex-UNM regent, Cedar Crest

Weigh in now on BLM Public Lands Rule

AFTER MOVING to New Mexico at a young age from India, I quickly fell in love with the high deserts, mountains and plains of the Southwest, and I spend the majority of my free time in them. With the privilege of living somewhere with so much access to beautiful and remote Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands comes the understanding of how important it is to ensure public lands are healthy and protected for future generations to have the same opportunity to experience them as we do today.

On May 30 I attended a public meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, regarding the BLM’s newly proposed Public Lands Rule that will help put conservation on equal footing with other uses of the land. This rule gives the Bureau of Land Management guidance on how to manage for resilient ecosystems in the face of climate change, set land health standards in part by utilizing traditional Indigenous knowledge of land, and protect large intact landscapes. In a rapidly changing climate this rulemaking is so important, and I feel grateful to have had the opportunity to attend a meeting to learn more about the rule and to submit public comment to the BLM regarding my support. (For more information and to) submit a comment to the agency (by June 20 visit blm.gov/public-lands-rule).

Romir Lahiri, Conservation Lands Foundation; New Mexico and Arizona Associate Program Director, Albuquerque

A plan to ease the NMSU-UNM tensions

ENOUGH OF the finger-pointing, commentary, social media posts and radio talk show banter over the so-called “tension” between NMSU and UNM following last November’s shooting incident prior to the basketball game in Albuquerque. It’s time to turn down the manufactured heat between the Aggie and Lobo fan bases and return civility to the cherished high-profile sporting events between both schools.

In addition to addressing all the security issues, both institutions need to show unity. My suggestion is the formation of an Aggie-Lobo Good Sportsmanship Council made up of representatives from each school. Council membership would include the student body president, a student athlete, a cheerleader, a member of the band, the faculty athletic representative, the athletic director, a regent, the university police chief, an advertising/media professional and a high-profile booster. This group would meet via video conferencing this summer prior to the Sept. 16 football game and prior to the men’s basketball games, at which time they would approve a plan to establish goodwill between the fan bases of both schools.

The plan, which can be developed before they meet, could include a slogan or theme, public address announcements at every game, radio/television PSAs, print ads and billboards. The approved plan would be made at a joint news conference and be followed up by visits to each of the campuses. The football game is not that far away. The time to act is now.

David Oakeley, Santa Fe

Protect NM’s waters, wetlands from court

UNTIL THE recent Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. the EPA, wetlands and waters of the United States have been protected by the Clean Water Act since 1972.

Thanks to protections in the act, wetlands have provided enormous environmental services, acting as filtration systems to slow the infiltration of pollutants into major waterways and sponges to help control floods. The act has been a bedrock of EPA practice and has been upheld in court for 50 years. That all changed with the Supreme Court decision.

The court narrowed the definition of waters to be protected to include only those connected to major waters like rivers or lakes, leaving about half of the nation’s wetlands vulnerable to pollution and degradation and unable to provide valuable environmental services. Here in New Mexico, where our waters are not always connected, the decision would mean that only 10% of our state’s waters would be eligible for protection. As the effects of climate change continue to dry up our arid state, we need more protection for our waters, not less. Our waters are the foundation of our cultures, traditions, economy and lives and are too precious to be destroyed by pollution.

(We need) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state lawmakers (to) work to develop state protections for our precious water.

Linda Burchfiel, Santa Fe

Española killing raising questions

IN RESPONSE to the many questions surrounding the killing of Cypress Garcia, and the assault of his brother, Cyress Garcia, at an Española Lotaburger (on) Aug. 16: … I was close to Cypress and remain close with Cyress. Most workdays I saw them before their shifts, during breaks and following their respective shifts. I (believe there are) many safety and managerial issues requiring further investigation.

… With the threat of a serial armed robber targeting local businesses, Lotaburger should have implemented measures to protect employees. To my understanding, other businesses closed early or limited public contact. The night before, I spoke to the brothers around midnight. They said Dollar General was targeted, and shots were fired. We talked about the prior robberies and the escalation in violence. They were concerned Lotaburger could be next, as Dollar General is close in proximity. … Cyress stated he was exhausted and needed to be up at 4 a.m. for the morning shift. I inquired why he would be scheduled to open for the morning shift when he had just closed, meaning he might get four hours of rest between shifts. He stated the manager above him was taking off to attend a concert. I asked if another manager was scheduled to work, as I was concerned about the long hours and the absence of a senior manager. Cyress was back at Lotaburger by 5 a.m. The next time I saw Cyress was in the back of the ambulance, bleeding and crying for his big brother Cypress. …

Crystal Lopez, Española

Wisdom grows with age and experience

… Life is the sum of your experiences, both the bad and the good. We hopefully learn from those experiences. There are some actions we can take to help us learn, such as reading, travel, observation, studying history and conversations with those who are more experienced than ourselves.

Employers generally prefer applicants with experience. Honorable employees who will not steal from their employer are desired. Life experience helps identify the right thing. Then it takes honor and courage to actually do the right thing. A person’s ethics and integrity are demonstrated in their consistent behavior.

I want that perspective and honor in a political leader. Yet there are people saying President Biden is too old. At what age do we draw the line as a society to put persons aside? … There should be no cut-off age. People can continue to contribute to society for their entire life, and we are living longer. …

Are the inexperienced deemed non compos mentis due to youth and inexperience? Why should the older person be deemed non compos mentis based on age or gray hair?

President Biden is not too old for another term. The experience he brings makes him the best leader for the U.S.A. at this time.

Eva Taylor, Albuquerque

Merger is good for environment

AS A native New Mexican that spent decades back East, I came home to New Mexico more than a decade ago. One of the main reasons for my return was our great quality of life and commitment to renewable energy. In addition to founding M’tucci’s Restaurants, I founded Spiegel-Kinsley Construction, a residential construction firm that builds net-zero homes. I truly walk my talk.

… So-called environmentalists are doing everything they can to thwart the Avangrid-PNM merger. Their end game? Have the government take control of the power grid.

What a disaster that would be. I’ve lived in Third World countries, and I know too well what happens when we give the government too much power — in this case literally. I know many people like to say New Mexico is like a Third World country. But we truly aren’t.

If environmentalists are serious about reducing our carbon footprint, then we need to welcome companies like Avangrid. Avangrid is a known renewable energy leader, and its parent company, Iberdrola, is as well on the global stage.

The governor and Legislature have set aggressive goals for New Mexico with the passage of the Energy Transition Act. We don’t have the resources to get there without powerhouses like Avangrid and Iberdrola.

Environmentalists, put your money where your mouths are, stop bickering and get on with New Mexico leading the country in renewable production.

Jeff Spiegel, Placitas