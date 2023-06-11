SpeakUp!: Bud Light + Woke = Broke

The current mayor has made many choices which are unwise and not good for the city. The mayor should have money taken from his salary to repay city monies he gave to the GLADIATOR FOOTBALL TEAM. KD

An overlooked part of the debt ceiling deal Congress approved is CUTTING IRS FUNDING which is essential to enforce our federal tax laws. It not only erodes the fairness and integrity of our entire tax system, but also reduces federal revenue. The primary beneficiaries are the wealthy. BS

A shout-out to the city employee(s) who PROMPTLY REMOVE GRAFFITI after its been reported. Well done! Thank you. TC

According to the Journal on June 1, the Red River Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the annual Red River Motorcycle Rally draws 28,000 MOTORCYCLISTS “for one crazy party.” What could possibly go wrong? DR

CARDIOLOGISTS RAMO AND GOSS saved my father’s life back in the 1970s. He got to live until 2004, when he was in his 90s. For that, I will be eternally grateful. Thank you, thank you. JJ

It is so sad the mayor of Red River doesn’t want to host another BIKERS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. So sad. WV

Actions speak louder than words, or better still you will know them by their fruits. A good tree cannot bring forth bad fruit. Isn’t good produce only found when authorities stop the repeat offender from VICTIMIZING THE DEFENSELESS HOMELESS person? Why do the missing persons and the intentional overdoses increase? RDP

Not only is the right-wing faction of the U.S. Supreme Court corrupt, but now we learn from GORSUCH’S INANE COMMENT ABOUT COVID-19 precautions that it has no respect for American’s health and life. The greatest intrusion on your liberty, Neil, is unwanted death. AW

Free transit has RUINED OUR BUS SYSTEM and made it unusable for riders who depended on it for a way to work/appointments. Unfortunate that many of the “homeless/drug using” community who take advantage of a free ride for shelter or amusement have made the experience so unpleasant/unsafe. JFS

Sending depleted URANIUM AMMUNITION TO UKRAINE is a bad idea. The use of depleted uranium munitions against Iraq by the United States and the United Kingdom resulted in sick soldiers and civilians and land permanently contaminated with radiation. Will Iraq’s depleted uranium legacy be repeated in Ukraine? DL

While analysis continues, we know horrific events — e.g. Farmington — all have this: it’s very easy to BUY LARGE AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION with basically zero questions asked. Mental health issues are worldwide, but mass shootings are worse and more frequent here. Irresponsible misinterpretation of Second Amendment is killing us. It’s the guns, period. ED

The fall of the Roman Empire consisted of political instability and corruption, economic and social problems, and weakening of the frontier or border. What has happened to society? Is society HEADING DOWN THE ROMAN EMPIRE PATH? Our forefathers would be horrified to see the cliff society is jumping off. CH

AP reports in the ABQ Journal that the NAACP says Florida is bad for Blacks and other groups. But MORE PEOPLE MOVED TO FLORIDA than any other state. Furthermore the president of the NAACP lives in Tampa. This sounds more like a hit job on Ron DeSantis more than news. JRM

DONALD TRUMP should be listed on the National Sex Offender public website. SA

Why do the people in POWER WANT TO HOLD AMERICA HOSTAGE? They have theirs, they live high on the hog. It’s my money, I earned it, I paid in to it, who gives you the right to take it away? You people are not God. JH

As a registered Republican and thousandaire struggling with family expenses, some fellow Republicans tell me to DONATE TO BILLIONAIRE TRUMP for his legal fees caused by his own personal behavior. While he buys golf facilities in Scotland and Ireland and lives like a king in his palace. Insane. JW

This is an urgent request to UNM to provide a class for laypeople on NORMAL INFANT DEVELOPMENT in the womb and the instances of when it fails. It’s become distressingly obvious too many people don’t understand the difference between an abortion, which is an intended ending of a pregnancy, and miscarriage, which is a spontaneous function of nature that affects one in 10 pregnancies and fatal fetal anomalies. DW

Homeless people keep standing in front of the new signs prohibiting people from STANDING ON NARROW MEDIANS. That’s just great, how is anyone supposed to know not to stand there if they keep blocking the signs? AN

It’s about time the city starts using all the GUN LAWS THAT ARE ON THE BOOKS to prosecute criminals. Let’s leave the law-abiding citizens alone and put the criminals in jail for once. JMW

I’m sure Mr. Lockwood is a lovely person, but the MUSEUM OF INTERNATIONAL FOLK ART in Santa Fe would have done better to select an executive director who had a Ph.D. in his specialty and some museum experience. MH

To call someone who is a SPACE TOURIST a mission specialist — with no valid mission — is a slap in the face to those who really are mission specialists. JEH

It seems the plan by Fox and the Republicans to dumb down America is working. Look at Texas, a high school had to postpone graduation for its seniors because 28 OUT OF 33 COULDN’T FULFILL THE GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS. This is what is going to run the country in the future? RE

Anti-gun politicians should realize that a gun cannot operate by itself. That is why they need to CONCENTRATE ON KEEPING CRIMINALS OFF THE STREETS and provide for mental illness treatments for affected persons. They are not criminals, just helpless to control their own lives. BP

There are certain groups of people who facts, overwhelming evidence and actual reality are firmly against. These include climate change and election deniers. Conversely, many people express WORTHLESS OPINIONS not based in reason as described above. They’re strictly political, they try to have their way and see themselves as winners. MY

Liberal Arts professors and career politicians have always harped on “guns & butter” arguments to support their political views, and nothing has changed. Question for all N.M. citizens: With a rising debt ceiling how long before it’ll take a WHEELBARROW FULL OF DOLLARS to buy one loaf of bread? HH

KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT: So pleased Republicans finally recognize this man’s actions as detrimental to all. Now, what about George Santos? Donald Trump? Marjorie Taylor Greene? Surely these flawed characters deserve the same attention. I could go on, but only 50 words allowed. VM

Stop Crime. ARREST THE CRIMINAL, prosecute to the full extent of the law, give them the most time allowed by law. JRH

Bud Light + Woke = Broke. Target + Woke = Broke. Let’s hear it for the POWER OF THE PURSE. DE

Gun lovers are quick to point out that the AR-15 is not a WEAPON OF WAR. It appears to be the most popular weapon to make war on schoolchildren, shoppers, nightclubbers, people driving down a street, etc. Oh, sorry that’s not war, merely mass shootings. TK

People who have a job to support their family and contribute to the economy are generally required to work 40-60 hours a week, yet able-bodied people on government benefits aren’t required to WORK AT ALL FOR THEIR SNAP benefits. Democrats in Congress think that is perfectly fair. Huh? AB

It is a true sadness that there is more mention of “D-DAY” in the comics section than in the newspaper itself. We have lost our way. GMJ

Ever think we waste too much WATER STORING IT AT LOW ELEVATIONS? Perhaps our genius water managers just cannot come up with a gravity feed tap of the Rio Chama in the area of U.S. Highway 84 and N.M. 512 to store water in low usage Heron Lake. GT

If you need a GUN TO SETTLE AN ARGUMENT you are: 1. Very weak 2. Cannot fight 3. Afraid of getting beat up 4. A coward 5. All of the above. KP

The State Department will counter Chinese and Russian militarization of space by having SPACE AMBASSADORS push policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (Wash Times, 5/30/2023). That will teach those Chinese and Russians a lesson. Just can’t make up this kind of blatant stupidity. FJB