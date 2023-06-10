 UNM's Museum of Southwestern Biology to display collections at public event - Albuquerque Journal

UNM’s Museum of Southwestern Biology to display collections at public event

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The beak of the buff-tailed sicklebill, right, has perfectly coevolved with the flowers that it pollinates. (Courtesy of Museum of Southwestern Biology)

The University of New Mexico Museum of Southwestern Biology is home to a collection of 4 million specimens.

It is a set of nine actively growing biodiversity collections containing animal and plant specimens from the Southwest and around the world.

The museum is usually closed to the public, occasionally hosting open house events. Now for the first time since the pandemic, the museum is hosting one of these events.

From 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, the public is invited to “Evolution Revealed: An Open Collections Event.” The event has a suggested donation of $10 and registration is required at eventbrite.com.

“It’s really exciting for us because this is something different from our core mission,” says Christopher Witt, Museum of Southwestern Biology director and curator of birds. “Our core mission is to do research on biodiversity and help others and support higher education in biodiversity science. When we can open our doors and share that research with the public, it’s incredibly gratifying.”

Students work specimens from the Museum of Southwestern Biology. (Courtesy of Museum of Southwestern Biology)

Each of the museum’s divisions will have items from their collections on display. The divisions are amphibians and reptiles; arthropods (insects, spiders, etc.); birds; fish; genomic resources (frozen tissue samples); mammals; New Mexico natural heritage; parasites; and plants.

The specimens run the gamut from ferns to an aplomado falcon to the skeleton of a minke whale.

Witt says the event will include a wide variety of historic and modern specimens, many of which are irreplaceable and provide unique information about wild populations and natural environments.

There will also be specimen comparisons that demonstrate Darwinian processes: natural selection, mutation, extinction, speciation, sexual selection, mutualism, host-parasite and host-pathogen co-evolution, adaptation to extreme environments, mimicry and convergence.

Visitors will embark on a 60—90 minute walking tour of our collections spaces.

There will be merchandise for sale such as T-shirts, mugs and stickers. There will be food trucks and various exhibitors on hand. Ages 12 and over are welcomed, but minors must be accompanied by adults.

Witt says the staff, curators and students will be on hand at the event to show off their own research, as well as past research that has used our collections to advance the field of evolutionary biology.

“Our collection grows by thousands of specimens each year,” Witt says. “We also have the second largest mammal collection in the world and the largest frozen tissue collection for studying genetics in the world of diverse species.”

Evolution
The left cut of a toucan skull. (Courtesy of Museum of Southwestern Biology)

Witt says the largest international conference of evolutionary biologists, Evolution 2023, will be in Albuquerque from June 21-25, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

On June 21, Witt says the museum will have an Open Collections Event for the conference attendees, which we are calling “The Specimens Behind the Science.”

‘Evolution Revealed: An Open Collections Event at UNM’s Biology Museum’
WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

WHERE: Museum of Southwestern Biology, University of New Mexico campus, 302 Yale Blvd. NE

HOW MUCH: $10 suggested donation, registration required at eventbrite.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » UNM’s Museum of Southwestern Biology to display collections at public event

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
UNM's Museum of Southwestern Biology to display collections at ...
ABQnews Seeker
From 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, ... From 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, the public is invited to "Evolution Revealed: An Open Collections Event."
2
Hundreds pack Santa Fe cathedral for Archbishop Sheehan’s funeral ...
ABQnews Seeker
Achbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan died ... Achbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan died June 3 at age 83. Here's how he was remembered.
3
Barelas Park reopens after nearly $2 million renovation
ABQnews Seeker
Barelas Park reopened to the public ... Barelas Park reopened to the public Wednesday with many new features.
4
New Mexico State Police officer accused of sexually assaulting ...
ABQnews Seeker
A State Police officer was arrested ... A State Police officer was arrested Friday in the alleged sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman while the two were on a New Mexico ...
5
Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules
ABQnews Seeker
A judge said he could find ... A judge said he could find no conditions of release that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community, despite a defense attorney's contention ...
6
Proposed rule for public lands expected to have outsized ...
ABQnews Seeker
A coalition of conservation and outdoor ... A coalition of conservation and outdoor recreation enthusiasts is urging New Mexicans to support the proposal. Opponents, in turn, question whether the rule will ...
7
Green chile cheeseburger review: Griff's Hamburgers
ABQnews Seeker
The green chile cheeseburger tour heads ... The green chile cheeseburger tour heads to the International District.
8
On the market: A property with "It's all good, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fourplex featured on two episodes of ... Fourplex featured on two episodes of "Better Call Saul."
9
Albuquerque’s Al Cabral claims gold in Asian Pacific Masters ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The world is a beautiful place ... "The world is a beautiful place and this gives me a chance to travel," said Al Cabral, 89, who won gold medals for javelin ...