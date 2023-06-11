 NM author makes 'searing debut' with contemporary young adult novel - Albuquerque Journal

NM author makes ‘searing debut’ with contemporary young adult novel

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

VanBrakleFatima Tate is a 17-year-old Albuquerque high school senior who has disagreements with her parents that today’s teenagers can probably relate to.

Fatima is the plucky protagonist in the new contemporary young adult novel “Fatima Tate Takes the Cake.” She stands up for what she wants for her future versus what her parents want for her.

Fatima has a long-held dream of being a pastry chef. She lovingly bakes desserts for family and friends, and enters a local teen pastry competition.

Her thoughts are consumed by pastry, as in this reflective moment: “I’d bet my favorite cream cheese frosting recipe that her bangles and dangly earrings are all solid gold.”

Though aware of their daughter’s aspirations, her parents have their own expectations for her. They think she should pursue a more stable career such as being a registered nurse.

The dicey world of young romance is blended into the story. Fatima has a crush on handsome Raheem though she keeps that relationship hidden from her parents.

Meanwhile, her mom and Raheem’s mother arrange a marriage for them.

Fatima and Raheem are soon betrothed, but the romance cools. Fatima is upset when Raheem’s behavior deteriorates from Mr. Nice Guy to Mr. Control to Mr. Vindictive.

Another issue comes into play – the privilege of wealth in the local Muslim community.

Khadijah VanBrakle, an Albuquerque resident, is the author of this intelligent coming-of-age novel.

Fatima may be a Black American Muslim, but VanBrakle believes her debut novel appeals to teenagers regardless of their background.

VanBrakle began preparing for the writing life more than a decade ago when she took a class in story writing at the University of New Mexico Continuing Education. The instructor connected her with the New Mexico chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

VanBrakle
Khadijah VanBrakle

“The society was a great experience, especially for me, because I didn’t have any background in writing. They are people who can give you encouragement. They all want to tell stories for children and teenagers,” VanBrakle said.

That stepping stone led to more writing classes, reading books on the craft, and making a New Year’s resolution on Jan. 1, 2012, to complete a first draft.

“It took me nine months to do it. The result was a middle-grade fantasy,” she recalled.

It might not have been ready for publication, but at least VanBrakle knew she could get the skeleton of a story down.

Fast forward about five years. VanBrakle got the idea for “Fatima Tate Takes the Cake” in a speculative fiction class.

In early 2018, she hired a “sensitivity reader” to read half the manuscript to make sure nothing in the text was offensive nor played into stereotypes.

VanBrakle revised the manuscript.

The next year she entered a Twitter Pitch Contest for Diverse Voices. Her entry drew strong interest and led to her finding a literary agent. The novel was further revised.

Holiday House made its first offer in 2020 to publish “Fatima.” VanBrakle accepted the offer, a two-book deal with an option for a third.

The trade publication Publishers Weekly described the novel as “VanBrakle’s searing debut.”

The book could have benefited from the inclusion of a glossary of Arabic words that pepper the text but are not translated.

VanBrakle, born in Canada to American parents, first lived in Albuquerque in 1990. She moved to Virginia and returned in 1994.

If you go
Khadijah VanBrakle reads from, discusses and signs copies of “Fatima Tate Takes the Cake” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Books on the Bosque, 6261 Riverside Plaza Lane NW, Suite A2.

