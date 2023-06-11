 NMMNHS to offer summer camps geared toward 'Young Explorers' - Albuquerque Journal

NMMNHS to offer summer camps geared toward ‘Young Explorers’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will launch its summer camp in July. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science)

The Young Explorers Summer Science Program is returning to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science for three weeks of fun and scientific exploration this July.

The program will take place in the museum, 1801 Mountain Road NW, for the first time since 2019. Campers between the ages of 5 and 12 will have a chance to explore paleontology, space science and all things STEM in both large and small groups from July 10 through July 28. Camp coordinator Sioux Rivera will be overseeing the program.

“For many campers, our young explorers program will be their first opportunity to visit the museum and explore topics like astronomy and paleontology,” said Anthony Fiorillo, museum executive director. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to foster curiosity and a love of science for campers of all ages.”

The first week, which runs from July 10-14, gives campers the chance to study dinosaurs. Campers between the ages of 5-to-7 will participate in “Dino Detectives,” which gives kids the opportunity to travel into the past to understand what makes dinosaurs special and to explore the environments they lived in. The program will explore museum collections, make fossils and learn all about life in ancient New Mexico. Meanwhile 8-to-12-year-olds can participate in “Prehistoric Paleontology,” where they can dig into the world of the past and learn all about creatures that lived eons ago at a more advanced, age-appropriate level.

In week two, the young explorers will be blasting off into the cosmos from July 17-21. The younger cohort will join for “Awesome Astronomy” and explore the huge variety of celestial objects, space flight and more. The older group will participate in “Space Explorers,” where they will have a chance to speak face-to-face with Larry Crumpler, a museum geoscientist who is currently working on the Mars rovers.

It all culminates in the Summer Science STEM-fest in week three, where all campers will tinker and create around paleontology, ecology, geology and engineering. Behind-the-scenes museum tours, DynaTheater movies and planetarium shows make each day a unique wonder for all campers.

Camps cost $300 per week for the general public, and $270 per week for museum members. All camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop-off beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aftercare will be available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an additional cost of $10 per day. Register for all programs and learn more about financial assistance at nmnaturalhistory.org/young-explorers-summer-camps.

