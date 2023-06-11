‘Leggy’ tomatoes can be planted using the trench method

Q: I was given two tomato plants by a coworker that she’d started by seed. They are really leggy with few leaves but do have more leaves on the top. I don’t know if there is hope for them, but I want to give them a chance nonetheless. Any suggestions? – O.T., Albuquerque

A: It’s good of you to want to try and grow these plants and there is a solution that just might work.

Tomatoes are peculiar in that if you plant them deep, the buried trunk will sprout roots, making for a bigger root system. Here’s what I know.

First, find a spot in your garden where you plan to grow them. Next, dig a trench in your well-amended garden soil about eight-to-10 inches deep. You will want to have the soil roughed up so the tomatoes will have well-oxygenated soil to grow in.

Allow the plants to dry out a bit so they feel sort of limp. Pinch or snip cleanly any of the leaves or small branches from ground level up to about six-to-eight inches below the more robust growth of the tomato. Let the plant sit about an hour after snipping so the cuts seal. Not in the hot sun, mind you.

Next, you’ll lay the plant in the trench horizontally, bending or coaxing the bushy part of the tomato so it’ll be exposed at ground level. Gently, but firmly, tamp the excavated soil all along the trunk of the tomato, burying it completely. Be sure to remember when you’re watering to keep the length of the trench dampened so the whole system stays moistened.

By planting, using this trench method, you’ll have a shortened plant that will have a remarkable root system and if all goes right, a happier tomato plant in the long run. I’ve planted this way in big pots also by circling the denuded trunk and have enjoyed success, so I know it can work. Here’s to saving your gift tomatoes and I hope this way of planting helps.

Q: My backyard had three sumac trees that were taken down. However, seedlings still spring up in the yard and the lawn throughout my yard. Is there any way to kill the roots without damaging the lawn or other plants? – FSC, Albuquerque

A: There is no easy way to say this, but you are in for a long continuing battle with the sproutlings.

By taking down the mother trees, you have opened a Pandora’s box essentially. The still-alive root is throwing up a herd of babies as a way to compensate for the loss of the mother tree.

I suggest that you drill several deep holes, encircling the leftover trunks, as near to ground level as you can, and fill those holes with a brush and stump killer type of liquid herbicide. You can use an old-fashioned bulb turkey baster to squirt the stump killer directly into the holes. Aim to be slow and focused with the chemical. You don’t want to be sloppy.

That way you’ll hopefully have those leftover roots absorb the chemical and start the killing process. As you see any sproutlings pop up, I’d recommend pulling and digging up that length of root up. If it snaps off, uncover the end and paint it liberally with the brush and stump killer. You could paint the end with any weed killer so that root again absorbs the chemical, maiming or killing itself.

With that though, you will want to be very exacting with the use of any chemical you’d choose to apply in your hunt of the sproutlings. The more of the root you are able to pull out and remove, the fewer sproutlings you’ll have aiming to save themselves.

I understand that you don’t want to tear up the lawn or the landscaping, but if you don’t remove and paint the root ends the leftovers will continue to sprout and sometimes pop up in the most inconvenient spots. There isn’t an easy fix to your difficulties.

Be vigilant, pull and paint roots as you uncover them. Most importantly, be very specific when you are applying any chemical so you don’t accidently maim or kill any of the plants you have growing in your yard. It’ll be a long war, with many battles, but you can win by being consistent. I wish I had better information for you.

Meanwhile, Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.