A trio of choruses musically explore the history of flight

An oratorio on the history of flight soars into Albuquerque and Santa Fe on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus will join the Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus in the Southwest premier of “To Shiver the Sky” at both Popejoy Hall and the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Written by Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Tin, known for penning video game and film soundtracks, the 11-movement piece traces humanity’s desire to reach the skies. The texts feature the words of some of our greatest astronomers, inventors, visionaries and pilots. The story charts the relentless need to explore the universe, defy our earthly bonds, reach for the face of God and claim our place among the stars.

“Christopher’s music is so accessible to modern audiences,” said Aaron Howe, artistic director. “It’s classical in nature; it uses orchestra and chorus. The music is very modern but it sounds theatrical, like a film score.

“It’s the greatest number of singers I’ve ever conducted.”

About 165 singers will join a 50-member orchestra for the performances. Five professional soloists will join the three choruses, including Chris Bozeka and Cecilia Violetta López, as well as a trio including Denise Wernly Alsina, Jennifer Perez and Kehar Koslowsky.

The show follows the NMGMC’s 2018 production of Tin’s “The Drop That Contained the Sea.”

“To Shiver the Sky’s” orchestration parallels the march of aviation progress across the centuries. The musical language similarly evolves through the many eras of classical music: ranging from medieval to classical, impressionism to romantic, modern to post-classical.

Featuring texts about the history of flight ranging from Leonardo da Vinci’s writings to John F. Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon” speech, the piece is sung in a panoply of languages: English, Latin, Italian, German, French, Polish, Russian and Sanskrit.

“I’m a little nervous because there’s pressure on,” Howe said. “This is the kind of thing you’d see in much bigger cities. This is the highest notoriety of soloists I’ve ever worked with.”