Freshman U.S. Rep covering big district for constituents

By U.s. Rep. Gabe Vasquez / Democrat, New Mexico's 2nd District

Tucked inside the South Valley’s busy industrial sector, gigantic spools of fiber optic cable at a local warehouse framed our announcement of a historic investment in rural broadband alongside U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Here in the historic Mountain View neighborhood, I met with local business owners tasked with providing residents in Luna, Otero and Catron counties with high-speed internet for the first time.

Since starting this job, I have spent the bulk of my time traveling across our new district, meeting with constituents, local elected officials, community leaders and small business owners – listening and responding to their needs.

In Belen, I visited Airnov, a health care packaging manufacturer that continues to expand and employs a growing workforce from Valencia County – but faces rising utility costs.

In Socorro, I visited Presbyterian Medical Services, where practitioners spoke about the challenge of recruiting behavioral health specialists. And in T or C, I met with Sierra County commissioners and law enforcement officials, who discussed the need for a new emergency operations center and the scourge of fentanyl.

In Catron County, I met with school teachers, the Forest Service and local elected officials. In response to growing concerns about wolf depredation, I worked with my Republican colleagues from Arizona to introduce the WOLF Act.

In Bernalillo, Cibola and McKinley counties, I met with local sheriffs and tribal leaders, who shared the difficulty serving our most rural populations, a key reason I recently co-sponsored the Invest to Protect Act.

Traveling across the district, understanding the needs of our diverse communities, and acting to find solutions in Congress is the job I was elected to do, and it’s one I take seriously.

That’s why I chose to serve on the House Agriculture and Armed Services committees, where I have the opportunity to shape this year’s Farm Bill and the National Defense Authorization Act – two key pieces of legislation that will bring critical investments to our district, despite congressional gridlock.

In Alamogordo, for example, home to Holloman Air Force Base, our airmen and their families face a shortage of child-care workers, and at White Sands Missile Range many of our servicemen are living in inadequate housing conditions – two issues I’m working to fix in the upcoming defense bill.

And in places like the Hatch Valley, onion and chile producers are challenged by historic workforce shortages, which is why I’m working to reform the visa program that authorizes seasonal workers.

In the southeast, I met with local leaders and business owners to discuss oil and gas, the federal leasing and permitting system, and the need to produce domestic energy that is low-cost, high-return and low-emission.

In the south, I had the opportunity to bring three Cabinet-level officials to our communities in Santa Teresa, Las Cruces and Deming, where administration officials heard firsthand from New Mexicans what they needed to grow healthy and safe communities.

Working with my colleagues across the aisle, I’ve supported legislation that strengthens our labor unions, supports local police departments, conserves and protects our public lands, helps grow the economies of our tribal communities, addresses physician shortages in rural communities, keeps our dairy farms in business and strengthens care for our veterans, among other bills with a direct impact to our district.

As your representative, I’ll continue to show up at home and listen, hold our federal government accountable and work in a bipartisan way to deliver real results to all of our constituents – whether they voted for me or not.

Gabe Vasquez is serving his first term as the U.S. Representative for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

