Village Center the economic engine Los Ranchos needs

Infrastructure is the base foundation of cities. Improvements to infrastructure like roads, buildings and parks spur economic development for a locality and region. There may not be a better example of this than development on 4th Street in the Village of Los Ranchos.

The 4th Street Revitalization project, to improve the village’s gross-receipts-tax-generating business district, reconfigured the roadway from four lanes to three, added Americans with Disabilities Act-approved sidewalks and benches, built a stormwater drainage system, and added landscaping, public promenades, lighting and bus stops. These public improvements stimulated retention and expansion of Los Ranchos’ restaurants and small businesses.

This multi-phase transportation project created a clear “before and after” of how a road project can transform the area for the community by creating walkable areas and a connected aesthetic with lights and landscaping. This transportation improvement leads into another strategic village addition – the Village Center Project, a 12-acre site on 4th Street that will combine higher-density residential housing with commercial and retail development.

The Village Center Project at 4th and Osuna has been long in the making. It was contemplated in Mayor John Hooker’s term in the early 2000s and carried forward by former Mayor Larry Abraham. The area has been identified in the last three Village Master Plan documents as the place for the highest density in the village with special high-density zoning. And we need a place for higher-density precisely to preserve the rest of the village as rural and semi-rural. With 11,000 vehicles a day driving past this project, the site at 4th and Osuna Road is the ideal place for some density, economic development and community vibrancy.

All of this was envisaged as an economic engine to maintain a healthy revenue stream to keep our local government fiscally sound and provide the infrastructure and services village residents want and deserve – be that newly resurfaced roads or the acquisition of more open space to preserve our unique village character.

Mayor Abraham and the board of trustees put the building blocks in place to ensure a successful project by acquiring the necessary property and creating a robust roadway that will accommodate the density recommended by the 2016 Planning and Zoning Commission. More recent governing bodies and my administration have carried out that vision by selecting the developer and creating the necessary development tools to move the project forward.

Today, I am proud to see this project come to fruition. The housing component is under construction and when finished will be beautiful. The next components of the project are a boutique hotel, grocery store, micro-retail and restaurants that when finished will add $150 million to the local economy over the next 10 years. This project is village-appropriate. It will add to and enhance the character of the village by providing needed revenue for improvements and new land acquisition. Most importantly, it will be the economic engine former administrations have contemplated and will serve residents and visitors into the future.