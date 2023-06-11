NM, do more to get teachers off the front lines of gun violence

As an educator, I have observed a profound shift in the fears that accompany growing up and attending high school. It used to be social anxiety about making friends, experiencing bullying, fear of failing a test or not keeping up with the class. Nowadays, the fear of gun violence looms alongside the more typical anxieties.

In recent years, our school district transitioned from crouching-in-a-corner drill to ALICE training – where we are now teaching our kids to throw binders at the shooter and pile furniture in front of the door. Instead of traumatizing our students and teaching them how to survive a school shooting, we should be doing everything in our power to prevent the shooting from happening at all.

We recently bore witness to another tragic incident, this time in Farmington, where an 18-year-old high school student took the lives of three individuals, including a 97-year-old woman. The young shooter should’ve been in school; instead, his hate and anger were fueled by easy access to guns – access made more accessible by gaps in New Mexico’s gun safety laws that we have a chance to fix while continuing to tackle gun violence at every level.

Last session, state lawmakers had bills on their desks that could prevent this same kind of tragedy from happening again. The bills would have raised the purchase age for a semi-automatic assault rifle from 18 to 21 and banned high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, including AR-15s – the style of weapon used in the shooting in Farmington. These measures not only had the potential to prevent the loss of innocent lives but were also common-sense approaches to gun safety that have proven effective. That shooter purchased an AR-15 one month after his 18th birthday with no waiting period.

As a teacher who interacts with students daily, I firmly believe their access to quality education, books and a comprehensive learning experience is crucial – but never once have I thought a teenager should have access to a weapon designed for the battlefield. Nobody should have access to a military-grade firearm. Over the last few years, lawmakers have heeded the call of fellow Moms Demand Action volunteers and passed vital gun safety, but this crisis requires a tireless, multi-faceted approach, and there is much more work to do.

We must continue to work in the Legislature and with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ensure we are progressing in the fight against gun violence and addressing it as the public health crisis it is.

The greatest lesson I can teach my students is we cannot go back in time and change our actions, but we can move forward by learning from our experiences. New Mexico lawmakers have a chance to do so as well. The next session is vital to passing common-sense gun safety measures that protect our children and bring the feeling of safety back to our classrooms, neighborhoods and every home throughout our state.