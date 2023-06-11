 Thank you, Secretary Haaland, for protecting Chaco - Albuquerque Journal

Thank you, Secretary Haaland, for protecting Chaco

By Charlene Hansen / Brimhall, N.M.

I am immensely grateful that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration are moving forward with a 20-year federal mineral withdrawal within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Thank you, Secretary Haaland, for answering this tribally led, generations-long effort to safeguard this living and ancestral landscape and the invaluable cultural resources it provides for future generations.

To us Diné – Navajo – people, Greater Chaco Canyon is an immensely sacred place. Having grown up on the Navajo Reservation near Gallup and spent over 30 years of my life there, I can speak firsthand to the profound beauty, unmatched serenity, and intangible spiritual and cultural value Chaco Canyon has to my family and community.

Centuries ago, Greater Chaco was the epicenter of incredible Indigenous achievements, resulting in vast great houses, kivas, rooms, and roads throughout the Four Corners region, many of which are still visible. In fact, the protected 10-mile radius area is home to over 4,000 archaeological and historic sites. Since only one fifth of the area has been surveyed, the actual number is undoubtedly much higher than this. Today, the area remains integral to the ongoing cultural practices of not only our people, but also to the Pueblo, Hopi, Zuni and other tribes throughout the Southwest.

Over the years, oil and gas companies have drilled over 37,000 wells in the region. The landscape has been degraded – destroying significant cultural features, transforming sites into industrial parks, and flooding the night sky with light from drilling infrastructure. Protecting federal lands within 10 miles of Chaco Canyon from oil and gas development is a significant step toward ensuring our children and grandchildren are able to connect with and experience this sacred landscape.

As a doctor, it has been especially heartbreaking to witness how my community’s health has been impacted by oil and gas development. Polluted air and waters have become an unfortunate reality as oil and gas drilling has crept closer to our doorsteps. More than 91% of available federal lands surrounding Chaco Canyon have been leased for drilling, but nearly half of the remaining 9% lies within the 10-mile protection zone. This is why it is so critical to protect these last remaining undeveloped lands from drilling. Thank you, Secretary Haaland, for recognizing this and valuing our health, culture and livelihoods over fossil fuel CEO profits.

For generations now, Indigenous people across the Southwest have been far from silent, calling for protections from mineral development around Chaco Canyon. I am so grateful our voices and demands were heard.

