Just west of Taos, these rapids offer a rare opportunity for veteran rafters

While whitewater rafting enthusiasts certainly have options when it comes to traversing the rivers of New Mexico, one ride stands out above the rest.

“Really for what we do from a full-day perspective, I think that The Taos Box is one of the most iconic single-day rafting trips in the country,” said Matt Gontram, owner of New Mexico River Adventures (newmexicoriveradventures.com). “… The combination of awesome whitewater with incredible wildlife in an inaccessible, 1,000 feet deep box canyon (where) there’s only one way in and out in 16 miles makes it really one of the best single-day rafting trips you can do in the country.”

That sentiment tends to be the general consensus according to some of the state’s most experienced guides and whitewater rafting company owners. The Taos Box is more challenging than most rides due to rapids ranging from Class 4 (for advanced rafters) to Class 5 (requiring extensive fitness and skill).

“Here in New Mexico, because we live in a desert and we’re in a drought, it doesn’t run every year,” said Cisco Guevara, president and founder Los Rios River Runners (losriosriverrunners.com). “When it does run, it’s just a very short season because you need a certain level of water to be able to make it through the scramble of boulders that fill the bottom of the canyon – hence the really fun rapids.”

With the water levels currently higher than normal in northern New Mexico, it’s seen as a rare opportunity for veteran rafters. But it’s not for the faint of heart.

“With the water levels being what (they are) … The Taos Box is the premier trip that is very popular with locals,” said Britt Runyon, owner of New Wave Rafting (newwaverafting.com). “Because they’ll hang out and wait and not go on a low water year, but when they see or hear that the river’s running high, then they’ll get out.”

Most rafting companies will raise the minimum age and skill requirements for a ride when the water level rises with the season, but there are options beyond The Taos Box for families and beginners. While the water levels tend to subside by late June and early July, there are other rides that are more accommodating for families throughout the rafting season.

For those with limited time, The Racecourse is ideal as a half-day trip with Class 2 to Class 3 rapids.

“It’s the most bang for your buck, really,” Gontram said. “It’s a three-hour experience total from start to finish. It’s the most popular section in New Mexico on the Rio Grande because it’s the most cost effective for everyone, it’s not a huge time commitment, it’s jam packed with rapids even at lower flows (and) you’ve got plenty of white water and fun. It’s got it all.”

The Rio Grande Gorge, meanwhile, combines a peaceful float in the Orilla Verde Recreation Area (Class 2 rapids) in the morning with a trip on The Racecourse after lunch. Meanwhile, the Monument Scenic Float covers the entire Orilla Verde Recreation Area and is billed as suitable for young children and older adults. While most rafting companies offer similar core trips, prices and experiences can vary. Each outfit also differs in the types of specialty trips they provide. No matter which route one takes, it’s highly recommended to be accompanied by a professional.

“For anyone who is getting into it for the first time or has experienced (it) or maybe even has their own equipment … this is a great season go with a professional river outfitter to make sure that they are gonna be put in a safe and well-organized trip and setting,” Gontram said. “… As I say, low water (or) high water – it makes no difference. The Rio Grande is such a spectacular and easily-accessible way to experience whitewater. New Mexicans are lucky to have this so close.”