Fishing Line for June 11, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Jerome Martinez, 7, of Albuquerque and Christian Fuentes, 7, of Rio Rancho caught three 14-inch rainbow trout at Clayton Lake using PowerBait on May 28.

Lee Dyer of Santa Fe caught his first New Mexico trout, a 6-inch brown trout, at Cow Creek using worms on May 27.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Sophia Chavez, 11, of Albuquerque caught and released a 20-inch rainbow trout using Orange PowerBait on May 28. … Heather LeDoux and son Mateo Trujillo of Taos caught five trout over 20 inches long using PowerBait on May 28. … Noah Quick, 9, of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using Salmon Peach PowerBait on May 28.

Danaya Jay Gonzales, 5, of Albuquerque caught her first two fish, both rainbow trout, at Lake Maloya using a gold bead-head Pheasant-tail Nymph fly from the ADA dock on June 4.

At Morphy Lake, Arturo “TJ” Padilla Jr. of Las Vegas caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using Pink PowerBait on June 4. … Angelo Ortiz, 10, of El Pueblo caught an 18-inch trout using Chartreuse PowerBait on May 29. … Michael and Melinda Leyba of Cleveland caught one 21-inch and two 19-inch rainbow trout using Kastmaster lures on May 28.

On the Pecos River, Jose Martinez caught a 21-inch rainbow trout using a Panther Martin spinner on June 3. … Alianah Trujillo, 10, of Rio Rancho caught her limit of trout using worms on June 1.

Aldo Galvan of Farwell, Texas, caught a 2-pound, 15-ounce largemouth bass at Ute Lake using a 6th Sense swim jig on June 3.

At Bluewater Lake, Henry and Eli Rodarte of Albuquerque caught 15 tiger muskie up to 38 inches long using hot dogs on June 2-3. … Michael Beaty of Albuquerque caught a 42-inch tiger muskie using a rainbow, trout-pattern Ufish lure on May 27.

Nikolai R LaVolpa, 6, of Albuquerque caught his limit of trout at Canjilon Lakes using worms and PowerBait on May 29.

Mr. Mick Kitchen of Tesuque caught a 37-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a perch-pattern Rapala lure on May 27.

At Fenton Lake, Elysia Hidalgo of Rio Rancho caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using worms on June 4. … Teresa Lucero of Laguna Pueblo caught her limit of trout using PowerBait and worms on June 3. … Jeff and Kathy Thomas of Rio Rancho caught their limits of trout using PowerBait on May 26.

Henry Webb, 5, of Rio Rancho caught and released a 14-inch rainbow trout at the Jemez Waters using a Tenkara rod with a green Woolly Bugger fly on the lower Rio de las Vacas on June 3.

At McGaffey Lake, Jewel Cody, 9, of Standing Rock caught six trout using PowerBait Trout Nuggets on May 27. … Ezekiel Cody, 4, of Standing Rock caught a 16-inch catfish using Gulp salmon eggs on May 27.

Stephanie Rivera of Bloomfield caught a 29.5-inch, 9.81-pound brown trout at Navajo Lake trolling using a Firetiger lure on May 29.

At the Seven Springs Brood Pond, Marcus Sanchez, 9, Mateo Sanchez, 11, and Z Wheeler, 9, of Rio Rancho caught multiple trout up to 17 inches long using Pink PowerBait on June 3. … Elias Gabaldon, 10, of Los Lunas caught his limit of trout up to 17 inches long using worms on June 3. … Landon Miera and Zeke Lucero, 7 and 3, both of Rio Rancho caught several rainbow trout up to 18 inches long using black Pistol Pete spinner flies fished with a bobber on May 26.

Truman Rose, 5, of Tijeras caught his first bass at Tingley Beach using nightcrawler worms in the kids’ pond on May 30.

At Trout Lakes, Kiana Martinez, 5, of La Mesilla caught her limit of rainbow trout with family using Green PowerBait on May 28. … Sophie Lopez, 3, of Cebolla caught multiple rainbow trout using PoweBait Eggs and Red, White and Blue PowerBait.

Calder Lopez, 11, of Rio Rancho caught his first trout, about 11 inches long, at Snow Lake using Orange PowerBait on May 30.

Bobby Garcia of Portales caught a 12-pound, 5-ounce catfish while fishing for bass at Bosque Redondo Lake using a plastic Texas-rigged YUM CrawBugs on May 27.

Nick Keele of Hobbs caught a 30-inch, 16-pound carp at Green Meadow Lake using a black Berkley worm on May 31.

Austean Harden of Roswell caught a 21-inch rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using Garlic PowerBait on June 1.

Karl McDonald of Artesia caught a 25-inch rainbow trout at Santa Rosa Lake using a white spinner bait on May 29.

NoteS from GAME & FISH

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using silver-and-black bead-head flies.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using Blue Fox minnow lures and spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 39 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was slow to fair using Cimarron Specials, San Juan Worm flies, worms and PowerBait. Fishing for trout at Gravel Pit Lakes was slow using Salmon Peach PowerBait, Sherbet PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using crankbaits and jigs. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using Berkley Flicker Shad lures, jerkbaits and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for walleye was good trolling using silver Rapala lures, nightcrawler worm harness-spinner rigs and Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows and nightcrawler worms.

The Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July including Costilla Creek.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using Orange PowerBait, Salmon Peach PowerBait and Garlic Glitter PowerBait. Fishing for pike was good using large spinners and spoons. The boat docks are now in the water. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was slow. Anglers reported the only bites they were getting were on salmon eggs and PowerBait fished on the bottom.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Anglers reported that there was open water, but Hopewell Lake is still closed.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair using corn, Yellow PowerBait, Green PowerBait, Rainbow Gulp PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using gold bead-head Pheasant-tail Nymph flies and Salmon Peach PowerBait. The ADA dock is open to anglers, with priority given to mobility-impaired persons.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, small, yellow-bodied Panther Martin spinners, brown nymph flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was very good using Kastmaster lures, Chartreuse PowerBait and Pink PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 325 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using Panther Martin spinners, worms and Garlic PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 234 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 3,380 cfs. Anglers reported high water levels, murky water color and poor fishing conditions.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 94 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 59 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 138 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using bead-head nymph flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies, worms, spinners, Orange PowerBait and Chartreuse PowerBait. The lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using Purple PowerBait and Garlic PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Ute Lake was good using chicken liver, nightcrawler worms and punch bait. Fishing for bass was fair using swim jigs. The main lake water surface temperature was in the high 60s and the water was dirty.

NORTHWEST

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was good using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 3,080 cfs.

Fishing for carp at the Albuquerque Area Drains was good using corn in the Corrales Riverside Drain.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using rainbow trout pattern Ufish lures, large spinners and hot dogs.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using perch-pattern Rapala lures.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using salmon eggs, Chartreuse PowerBait, nightcrawler worms, mayfly emerger-pattern flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

Fishing for catfish at Grants Riverwalk Pond was fair using cut carp bait. Fishing for bluegill was good using yellow Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for all species was slow at Heron Lake.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 94 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using green Woolly Bugger flies, stimulator dry flies and barbless Prince Nymph flies. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, 2023, to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for carp at Lake Farmington was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at McGaffey Lake was fair to good using PowerBait Trout Nuggets. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using Gulp salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Navajo Lake was slow to fair using firetiger lures. Fishing for pike was fair using crankbaits and Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for bass was fair to good using grubs and tube jigs.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 1,310 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 1,590 cfs. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was good using cut bait and chicken liver near Corrales.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 4,340 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using cone-head, crystal Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using nightcrawler worms and egg-pattern flies.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using pink PowerBait, worms and black Pistol Pete spinner flies fished with a bobber.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good using purple Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using cut bluegill bait and shrimp. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using various colors of PowerBait and PowerBait Eggs.

SOUTHWEST

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using swimbaits. The lake is now open. The old boat ramp has been modified to provide better access for non-motorized watercraft, and several fishing jetties have also been added. The new boat ramp remains closed until the lake’s water level rises, at which time the new boat dock will be installed. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was fair using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using white Bomber lures, Rat-L-Trap crankbaits and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using Texas-rigged weightless craw baits in shallow water and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using curly-tail grubs, Super Duper lures and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using silver Rat-L-Trap lures, Super Duper lures and Jack Hammer chatterbaits. Fishing for crappie was fair using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using fresh cut bait.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 48 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using raw chicken.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using PowerBait fished with a bobber.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair using nightcrawler worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait.

Fishing for walleye at Percha Dam was fair using live minnows, crankbaits and worms. Fishing for white bass was fair using crankbaits and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair using Garlic PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,280 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait and chicken liver near Hatch.

Fishing for trout Snow Lake was good using Orange PowerBait and silver Kastmaster lures.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was good using beef liver, chicken liver, garlic-dough bait and worms. Fishing for bass was fair to good using jigs with curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow using hot dogs.

SOUTHEAST

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using worms, Garlic PowerBait and various flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using plastic worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Rooster Tail spinners. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair to good using cut shad bait. Fishing for bass was good using Texas-rigged YUM Crawbug lures.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chicken-breast bait and crankbaits.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species at Eunice Lake was slow using Panther Martin spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and salmon eggs.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms with garlic scent. Fishing for carp was good using black Berkley worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good Garlic PowerBait.

Harry McAdams Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair to good using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was very good using chicken liver, shrimp and worms. Fishing for bass was slow.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye and crappie at Santa Rosa Lake was fair using live minnows.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using live minnows and chartreuse curly-tail grubs.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.