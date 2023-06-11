Do apps really need access to your photos and location?

The importance of protecting privacy when so much health information is now online was underscored recently when the feds cracked down on a female fertility app that was accused of sharing women’s personal information.

In this case, the sharing of sensitive data wasn’t due to an outside breach. Instead, the Federal Trade Commission says, it was the developer of the app Premom that shared the information with third parties, including two China-based firms and Google. Premom is marketed as a way to increase the chances of pregnancy by tracking menstruation, ovulation cycles and hormonal changes.

The FTC accuses the company, Easy Healthcare Corp., of promising app users to protect their privacy and to seek consent before sharing any data. The company also promised to collect only “non-identifiable data” and that it would be used only for internal analytics or advertising, the FTC says.

In a May 17 settlement, which still must be approved by a judge, the company would be barred from sharing personal information with third parties for advertising reasons. It would have to notify and obtain consent from app users before releasing information for other purposes.

Easy Healthcare, in a statement, said that it does not sell information to others or share it for advertising purposes. It noted that its settlement with the FTC was not an admission of guilt.

Here are some ways to protect your privacy before installing an app of any kind, according to the FTC:

• Read about the app’s privacy policies to see how your information will be used and whether it will be shared. If the wording is vague or you’re not comfortable with the policies, consider finding another app.

• App developers must have permission to access your location, contacts and other information. They might ask you to sign off when you first download or when the app initially tries to access the personal information. “Pay close attention to the permissions the app requests,” the FTC says. “For example, does it really need to access your location or photos to do its job?”

• Use official app stores, such as those offered by your device’s manufacturer or operating system. That way, you reduce the risk of potentially harmful downloads. Also, research the developer before making a decision to download.

Not just seniors get scammed

No, it’s not true that older adults are the victims of scams more often than younger people.

A recent AARP survey on fraud showed about half of the respondents believed that is the case, but they’re wrong.

About 43% of those who lost money to fraud were 20-29 years old, while the figure was only 23% for people 70-79, according to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, which compiles reports consumers make to law enforcement and other organizations.

However, older people were apt to lose a lot more money. The median hit for those 20-29 was $548, compared to $1,000 for those 70 to 79. People 80 and older suffered a median loss of $1,674.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com, or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/.