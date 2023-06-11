Be a nurse, and work in a high-demand field

You have seen the help-wanted ads for nurses from many health care settings. You have read the stories about the nursing shortage. Perhaps you or someone you know has spoken with an excellent nurse who would like more people entering the field of nursing to be those co-workers delivering high-quality care.

Ask a nurse to tell you a story about a rewarding patient care experience, and they will have several examples. Nurses serve the community.

Thinking about a career in nursing? Drawn to nursing because you are the type of person who likes to make a difference in someone’s life? Nursing careers span a wide range of specialties. Respect for nurses has grown, along with salaries and benefits. Wondering how to get started?

Nursing education programs

The New Mexico Nursing Education Consortium (NMNEC) is a collaborative of state or tribal funded nursing programs across the state with a common pre-licensure RN nursing curriculum that supports multiple pathways into nursing. See the website for more information, nmnec.org.

There are 16 locations throughout the state, all using one curriculum. Locations include six community colleges locations, Mesa, Western New Mexico University, five UNM locations and three NMSU locations. Coming on board soon is Mesalands Community College and Navajo Tech. The locations are close to home for prospective students and allow for transfer from one location to another.

How many credit hours are needed?

• Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN): You need a combination of prerequisite/co-requisite and non-nursing general education courses including basic sciences, health sciences and general education and NMNEC credits for a total of 66-73 credit hours. ADN can be earned at a community college.

• Bachelor of Science Nurse (BSN): You need a combination of prerequisite/co-requisite and non-nursing general education courses including basic sciences, health sciences and general education and NMNEC credits for a minimum total of 120 credit hours. BSN is earned at a university.

And you can earn ADN/BSN at a community college in partnership with a university. Co-enrolled students can receive their ADN and BSN at the same time.

• There is also a pathway for already licensed LPNs to enter the NMNEC curriculum with credit for prior learning. Criteria:

1) Possess a current, unrestricted N.M. LPN license.

2) Meet the NMNEC curricular pre-requisite criteria.

3) Get admission to the NMNEC and a degree program.

4) Earn credit for prior learning.

• And college graduates with a bachelor’s degree in another field do not have to start over. There are accelerated second-degree programs. Basic lower division courses of bachelor’s degrees are generally recognized. Students will want to discuss this with the college or university of their choice.

Nursing school typically takes 45-55 hours a week in class time, lab time, clinical time and studies. A few online courses may be available. Nursing degrees programs are very “hands-on” in more ways than hands-on care. The learning process is interactive with discussions of various situations that are as unique as each patient.

Cost, scholarships, aid

There are scholarships and financial support for individuals considering nursing school. Funding sources recognize the need for nurses resulting in more available options to help students.

The NM Opportunity Scholarship is available for NMNEC programs.

Students can see significant tuition savings when enrolled in their BSN education at a community college with a university.

Visit the website of the school(s) you are considering. Each has information about scholarships and financial aid. Contact their financial aid office for further information.

If you are working in a health care setting, talk to your human resources office to find out what financial aid they may offer.

How/when to apply

College applications are considered during high school. You apply at the community college or university of your choice. See their website for the application process, including dates of when to apply. Be certain to discuss the NMNEC with the admissions personnel to understand the co-enrollment.

The colleges and universities have events to help you learn more about their programs, application process and financial aid. Most locations offer virtual information sessions.

If you are considering nursing as a second career, these resources are available to you also.

There is no waitlist for nursing school at this moment.

New Mexico needs nurses. The nursing schools want to support New Mexicans in getting a great education, finding the right nursing career and serving New Mexicans.