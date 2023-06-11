ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and having a mental health crisis. Did it violate department policy?

In the wake of Albuquerque police officers shooting and killing a man experiencing a mental health crisis in the parking lot of the department’s headquarters last year, the question of whether the use of force violated policy depends on who you ask.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, Jesus Crosby was wielding nail clippers with the file extended when he stepped forward and was shot by two officers and Tased by two others. Five officers had approached the 41-year-old to take him into custody for trespassing at the prisoner transport center across the street.

Crosby was shouting obscenities and refused to surrender or drop what officers had mistaken for a knife. He was one of 18 people APD officers shot at in 2022 — 10 were killed, three injured and five were not hit.

Ultimately, officials in both the Internal Affairs Force Division and the Albuquerque Police Department as a whole determined the officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot Crosby.

But there were disagreements along the way.

Those who thought the shooting violated policy include the detective who conducted an internal affairs investigation and his supervisor as well as two outside agencies that, in different ways, review use of force by officers.

While a years-long settlement agreement reforming the police department is in its final stretch, Crosby’s killing — along with that of others who were suffering from mental health crises — has led some advocates to question whether the process is working. In 2014, a Department of Justice investigation determined APD officers had a pattern and practice of excessive force against citizens and the city has been embroiled in court-mandated reforms ever since.

Mark Fine, an attorney representing Crosby’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, said he sees the incident as a case study about whether the department has changed.

“To see that some people, supposedly, trying to support police accountability would look at this and give it the thumbs-up — it is outrageous to me,” Fine said. “The next layer for me is, ‘OK, well, what does that say about a process that is aimed at accountability?'”

In a letter to federal Judge James Browning — who is presiding over the police reform case — the McClendon amici group, advocates involved in the settlement agreement, called the shooting an example of “APD’s ongoing pattern and practice of unconstitutionally shooting people ‘having mental illness, substance abuse issues and other incapacities.'”

“In contradiction to the City’s finding, watching the videos of the shooting makes clear that the officers (who knew Mr. Crosby, since he had been arrested several times for acting oddly at the APD Prisoner Transport Center) clearly did not deescalate the situation…,” the letter states. “The City’s conclusion regarding this killing leads a typical citizen to question, ‘what we’re doing here.'”

Shortcomings identified

Regardless of how they felt about the shooting itself, nearly everyone who examined the series of events agreed that there were failures leading up to it.

Officers Alex Couch and Chance Gore were found to have failed to use de-escalation techniques and failed to plan to use less lethal options, said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman. He said they were disciplined but he did not say what that discipline entails. The officers have each been with APD since 2020 and are still with the Valley Area Command.

Gallegos said two supervisors were determined to have failed to properly supervise the incident.

John D’Amato, an attorney for the police union, said officers Gore and Couch are “superb officers” and “responsible officers.”

“With respect to the officer’s use of deadly force he was justified based on what he perceived in those few milliseconds,” D’Amato added. “The threat was clear.”

He declined to comment further since Crosby’s family has filed a lawsuit and “it’s best to let the litigation play out.”

Findings clash

In order to review APD’s response to the shooting, the Journal obtained the internal affairs investigation, as well as documents from a Force Review Board meeting and a memo from the External Force Investigation Team through an Inspection of Public Records Act request.

Those documents show that:

• The detective who conducted the Internal Affairs investigation found the use of force by officers Gore and Couch were “unnecessary and out of policy.”

He also said he had concerns about the “lack of supervision, lack of command and control from a supervisor as well as from the officers that were on scene” and he identified “shortcomings in tactics, training, de-escalation and policy.”

“During my review I found issues with the officers’ lack of communication, failure to discuss force array, failure to use distance or cover, failure to have a reactionary gap, and not being in a position where (Electronic Control Weapons) could be used first and firearm second,” the detective wrote.

• The detective’s supervisor, a sergeant in IAFD, agreed, saying that “reaction time, distance, and cover was not utilized by Officers Gore and Couch, and it could not be ignored that it contributed to the lack of necessity for the force.”

“The force was not reasonable based upon Officers Gore and Couch failing to allow other means of de-escalation, Albuquerque Police Department Academy trained tactics, and less lethal options to run their course before opting to utilize deadly force,” the sergeant wrote in his review. “The force was not proportional and minimal in regard to Mr. Crosby being perceived to be armed with a knife and closing distance. However, the totality of circumstances and preponderance of evidence indicated more should have been done before deadly force became an option, again leading to an unnecessary deadly force.”

But after a deputy commander looked over the investigation and materials, he said that “the investigation was inaccurate based on the objective evidence” and that he “reviewed the same evidence and made a different finding.”

“While (the detective) is correct in his analysis of unsound tactics, lack of command and control, and lack of de-escalation; these factors alone do not make Ofc. Gore and Ofc. Couch’s use of force out of policy,” the deputy commander wrote. “(The detective’s) statement is somewhat shortsighted and does not take into account the totality of circumstances and actions of the individual.”

• In order to resolve the differing opinions, leadership within the Internal Affairs Force Division examined the case and concluded that “the actual use of force was in policy based on several factors which IAFD Command felt were not taken into consideration during the investigation and first-line review,” Cmdr. Scott Norris, told the Journal earlier this month.

“The considerations we discussed influenced the preponderance of the evidence finding to be in policy,” Norris added. “This is not to say that we did not identify several other concerns, which were addressed appropriately through the necessary processes established through policy.”

After the shooting the department issued a special order revising one of the standard operating procedures so as to require a supervisor to respond to certain calls for service when an individual arms themselves, Gallegos said.

And around the beginning of the year the department revised its use of force policies in order to clarify when officers can use less-lethal force — a move it anticipates will result in fewer shootings by officers.

Disagreements from external groups

In early February, Darryl Neier, the administrator for the External Force Investigation Team sent a letter to the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, the Independent Monitor overseeing the court-mandated reform of APD, and several APD and city officials to document his disagreement with IAFD’s finding that Couch and Gore were within policy when they shot Crosby.

EFIT is tasked with coaching internal affairs detectives and helping them investigate use of force in a consistent manner.

The memo, which was released to the Journal heavily redacted, said “the individual” — Crosby — was “clearly experiencing a mental health or narcotic crisis” and “made no verbal threats to harm any officer.”

“At the time the shooting took place, the individual simply side-shuffled his feet a very short distance toward the officers,” the memo states. “Most importantly, the individual was closer to the officers at the beginning of the encounter when he did the same side-shuffle movement, but the officers apparently did not consider this a ‘significant threat’ and the officers did not shoot at the individual at that time.”

During a meeting on March 2, the Force Review Board — made up of high-ranking APD and city officials — determined with a three-person vote that the use of force was consistent with department policy.

However, one voting member said the force was not proportional, according to a voting sheet.

Diane McDermott, executive director of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency, an independent body that investigates complaints against APD and reviews shootings by officers, said during the discussion that she thought the force violated policy. She doesn’t get a vote.

According to a transcript of the meeting, McDermott raised concerns about a lack of a plan leading up to the shooting and said she was confused by the finding that the force was in policy when “there are so many different issues that appear to have occurred.”

In response Cmdr. Norris said the department is “not taking the stance right now, at least with this particular investigation, that the failures earlier in the encounter are going to automatically lead to a bad use of force.”

“We identified the failures early in the encounter,” he added. “We’re addressing those appropriately, but we are looking at this use of force relative to totality of circumstances and the officers threat perception at that time combined with Mr. Crosby’s actions at the very end of the contact.”

‘It’s preposterous’

Crosby, the second oldest of four sons, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had numerous contacts with officers and the department’s Crisis Intervention Team over the years.

In the two months leading up to his death, Crosby had been arrested for trespassing three times at the prisoner transport center on Fourth and Roma NW. The most recent time he told officers he didn’t have a place to go and would rather get arrested than go to a shelter for the night.

Crosby’s mother and three brothers filed a lawsuit against the city in late March, alleging his right to be free from unreasonable seizures, including unreasonable escalation of force, were violated. It claims that supervisory failures, tactical errors, failures to take cover, increase distance, de-escalate or use less-lethal force and officers’ deviations from policies and procedures led to Crosby’s wrongful death.

The family’s attorney, Fine, said he cannot imagine how the department could determine that the shooting was within policy.

“It’s surprising to me both as a claim — because to me it’s preposterous — but also tactically. I can’t believe that they would admit that their own policies allow for a shooting like this,” Fine said.