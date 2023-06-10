Top of Mind: Would you feel safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

Would you feel safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?

“Has anyone watched the lapel video from the fight at NMSU? It’s a complete disaster by so-called security at the game, simply officers yelling ‘hey’ at people fighting — including Mike Peake and Brandon Travis. It’s clear NMSU lacks control at games. How is this even a question?”

— Gary Suiter, Rio Rancho

“Given all of the attention paid to this series and added security measures, the games in the future will be safer than ever. We are in more danger going to the mall than to a Lobo-Aggie game.”

— Miguel Sanchez, Albuquerque

“I am a huge Lobo fan of all of their men’s and women’s sports teams. I will never again attend any sport where NMSU athletes and/or fans are present. I believe that there is nothing they can do to make them safe enough. What occurred last year was outrageous. Never!”

— Ross Perkal, Albuquerque

“Let’s see, the shooting occurred in Albuquerque on the UNM campus instigated by a UNM student carrying a gun ambushing a player in which the UNM student is shot and killed. So we’re worried about safety in Las Cruces? Cruces fans should be worried about Albuquerque.”

— Bill Hampton, Albuquerque

“I would feel safe if it took place at UNM. I would never attend a game at Las Cruces.”

— Peter Costantinidis, Albuquerque

“I would not feel safe attending a game in Albuquerque. It is UNM students who conspired to hurt a NMSU player because of an apparent fight which happened in Las Cruces which did not involve weapons. I would feel completely safe attending a game in Las Cruces.”

— Gina Rodriguez, Albuquerque

“No, administration at NMSU should have controlled their students/athletes and they didn’t. NMSU administration thinks it is above the law. I attended both. …”

— Margaret Levine, Las Cruces

“Yes, as long as the game is in Las Cruces, not in Albuquerque — which is well-documented as a one of the most dangerous cities in America.”

— William Ontiveros, Cedar Crest

“Safe? Just about any visible NMSU fan who has gone to an Aggie-Lobo game in Albuquerque can attest to being on the receiving end of vile comments, obscene gestures, physical intimidation and threats of violence. How would you feel? Time to turn down the heat.”

— David Oakeley, Santa Fe

“Of course, definitely. We can’t live our lives in fear as the result of past incidences involving both schools’ student bodies.”

— Paul Armijo, Albuquerque

“The faculty of both institutions watched a public physical altercation and did nothing. They should have closed their campus immediately until a new administration was hired to replace them. Switching responsibility to students is a travesty. It’s victim blaming. The victims are paying tuition to the guilty.”

— Roy Detzner, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think of NMAA’s proposed “two strikes” rule that would end the seasons of teams on which a player or coach commits an egregious unsportsmanlike act twice in a season, or ban all spectators if a non-team participant commits an egregious act twice?

