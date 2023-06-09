 New Mexico State Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman

By Gillian Barkhurst | Journal Staff Writer

Isaiah Cheromiah (New Mexico State Police)

A State Police officer was arrested Friday in the alleged sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman while the two were on a New Mexico National Guard deployment last year in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police, said Isaiah Cheromiah, 30, is charged with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact and giving alcoholic beverages to a minor in the July 2022 incident. Cheromiah was arrested on Friday in Milan and booked into the CoreCivic correctional facility outside Grants.

He said Cheromiah was hired by State Police in November 2022 as a lateral recruit from the Grants Police Department. Wilson said Cheromiah was placed on administrative leave when the woman reported the assault on May 8.

“I am deeply disturbed to learn that one of our officers has been arrested for sexual assault… We take immense pride in upholding the highest standards, and any breach of public trust is entirely unacceptable,” State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in a released statement. “… As a department we stand firm against any officer violating our oath, so we took immediate action to ensure accountability.”

Wilson said the woman told police she, Cheromiah and other National Guardsmen were deployed to Las Vegas as the area was facing massive wildfires. He said the woman told police Cheromiah was a Grants officer at the time and the pair hung out on their downtime and he gave her alcohol. The woman alleges that during one of the evenings, Cheromiah sexually assaulted her while she slept, Wilson said.

He said State Police conducted an investigation and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office approved charges for Cheromiah.

