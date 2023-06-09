 Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules - Albuquerque Journal

Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Solomon Peña. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

A federal magistrate judge on Friday opted to keep failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña jailed pending resolution of federal charges related to allegations that he arranged a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic public officials.

Magistrate Judge B. Paul Briones of Albuquerque said he could find no conditions of release that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community, despite a defense attorney’s contention that the 40-year-old Peña “was not a violent person.” He also found that Peña was a flight risk, given his past history of failing to appear for court.

Peña’s lawyer, Elizabeth Honce said during a detention hearing that Peña “wishes to confront and defend” the recently filed federal charges that carry a mandatory minimum of 60 years to life in prison, if he is convicted.

“My client has no intention of harming the community in any way,” Honce said. “He wants to contribute to the community.”

Peña, clad in red and white striped inmate garb, stood quietly next to Honce at a courtroom podium and entered a plea of not guilty to charges of interference with federally protected activities and two firearms offenses.

In making a case that her client wasn’t a flight risk, Honce said Peña received a political science degree from the University of New Mexico in 2021, and ran unsuccessfully for the state House in the 2022 election.

“He’s from New Mexico, he’s always lived here, he has property here, a mortgage and owns a company here,” she said, but didn’t identify the firm.

Honce said Peña wanted to get out of jail and “get back to work” so he doesn’t “lose his condo he’s paying for.”

Peña had been held in jail on state charges after his arrest in January for allegedly orchestrated the shootings at the homes of four Democrats, including two who had certified the November election results. No injuries were reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Cordova told the judge that Peña “personally participated in two of the shootings” and one of the shootings involved a machine gun. Cordova said Pena posed a danger in part because he has the ability to “organize and have others act on his behalf,” referring to his two co-defendants.

Peña lost in 2022 by nearly 50 percentage points in November, but never conceded the race.

“He was frustrated by his election loss and there’s no indication that this motivation has subsided or will subside,” Cordova told the judge.

Cordova also noted that Pena “somehow amassed quite a bit of assets” but said Peña didn’t provide contact information for his employer.

Peña is accused of hiring co-defendants Demetrio Trujillo, and Jose Trujillo to help carry out the shooting spree. The alleged targets were Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, then-Bernalillo County Commission Debbie O’Malley, state Sen. Javier Martinez, and state Sen. Linda Lopez and their families, authorities said.

The state charges, which included shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy, were dropped June 1 so the federal case against the three defendants could proceed.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules
ABQnews Seeker
A judge said he could find ... A judge said he could find no conditions of release that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community, despite a defense attorney's contention ...
2
Proposed rule for public lands expected to have outsized ...
ABQnews Seeker
A coalition of conservation and outdoor ... A coalition of conservation and outdoor recreation enthusiasts is urging New Mexicans to support the proposal. Opponents, in turn, question whether the rule will ...
3
Green chile cheeseburger review: Griff's Hamburgers
ABQnews Seeker
The green chile cheeseburger tour heads ... The green chile cheeseburger tour heads to the International District.
4
On the market: A property with "It's all good, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fourplex featured on two episodes of ... Fourplex featured on two episodes of "Better Call Saul."
5
Albuquerque’s Al Cabral claims gold in Asian Pacific Masters ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The world is a beautiful place ... "The world is a beautiful place and this gives me a chance to travel," said Al Cabral, 89, who won gold medals for javelin ...
6
Executive order authorizes up to $100,000 in state funding ...
ABQnews Seeker
With Farmington still reeling from a ... With Farmington still reeling from a daytime mass shooting last month that left four people dead, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales has signed an executive ...
7
Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit 'reset' on career ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bryan Cranston is setting the record ... Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight. On Thursday, it was reported that he is retiring from acting in 2026. The award-winning 'Breaking Bad' ...
8
Man found shot to death inside vehicle near Uptown
ABQnews Seeker
Police found a man who had ... Police found a man who had been fatally shot in a vehicle outside a park in Northeast Albuquerque.
9
Paseo eastbound, Friday Morning crash causes delays
ABQnews Seeker
A crash on Paseo Del Norte ... A crash on Paseo Del Norte NE, eastbound near the Interstate 25 south on-ramp has closed the right lane.