Solomon Peña to remain in custody, judge rules

A federal magistrate judge on Friday opted to keep failed Republican candidate Solomon Peña jailed pending resolution of federal charges related to allegations that he arranged a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic public officials.

Magistrate Judge B. Paul Briones of Albuquerque said he could find no conditions of release that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community, despite a defense attorney’s contention that the 40-year-old Peña “was not a violent person.” He also found that Peña was a flight risk, given his past history of failing to appear for court.

Peña’s lawyer, Elizabeth Honce said during a detention hearing that Peña “wishes to confront and defend” the recently filed federal charges that carry a mandatory minimum of 60 years to life in prison, if he is convicted.

“My client has no intention of harming the community in any way,” Honce said. “He wants to contribute to the community.”

Peña, clad in red and white striped inmate garb, stood quietly next to Honce at a courtroom podium and entered a plea of not guilty to charges of interference with federally protected activities and two firearms offenses.

In making a case that her client wasn’t a flight risk, Honce said Peña received a political science degree from the University of New Mexico in 2021, and ran unsuccessfully for the state House in the 2022 election.

“He’s from New Mexico, he’s always lived here, he has property here, a mortgage and owns a company here,” she said, but didn’t identify the firm.

Honce said Peña wanted to get out of jail and “get back to work” so he doesn’t “lose his condo he’s paying for.”

Peña had been held in jail on state charges after his arrest in January for allegedly orchestrated the shootings at the homes of four Democrats, including two who had certified the November election results. No injuries were reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Cordova told the judge that Peña “personally participated in two of the shootings” and one of the shootings involved a machine gun. Cordova said Pena posed a danger in part because he has the ability to “organize and have others act on his behalf,” referring to his two co-defendants.

Peña lost in 2022 by nearly 50 percentage points in November, but never conceded the race.

“He was frustrated by his election loss and there’s no indication that this motivation has subsided or will subside,” Cordova told the judge.

Cordova also noted that Pena “somehow amassed quite a bit of assets” but said Peña didn’t provide contact information for his employer.

Peña is accused of hiring co-defendants Demetrio Trujillo, and Jose Trujillo to help carry out the shooting spree. The alleged targets were Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, then-Bernalillo County Commission Debbie O’Malley, state Sen. Javier Martinez, and state Sen. Linda Lopez and their families, authorities said.

The state charges, which included shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy, were dropped June 1 so the federal case against the three defendants could proceed.