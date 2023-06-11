Editorial: State programs for children aren’t living up to their hype

It’s one thing to make promises, quite another to keep them. A program to provide seriously ill children in-home care and another offering free child care for low-income and working families are two examples of government not providing the necessary follow-through to deliver on promises once the press conference is over.

Medically fragile program

When New Mexico opted into the federal Medicaid program, it had to agree to meet baseline standards for state Medicaid programs, such as N.M.’s Medically Fragile Waiver program, approved in 1985 and supposed to provide in-home treatment for children and young adults diagnosed with serious medical conditions and developmental disabilities who would otherwise have to be institutionalized at likely far greater costs to taxpayers.

For parents like Christina Garcia of Rio Rancho, the program is essential. Garcia’s 4-year-old daughter, Mercedes, has seizures and is reliant on a feeding tube and ventilator. Because of the severity of her chronic lung disease and cerebral palsy, she qualified to receive 112 hours of in-home nursing per week.

Actually getting that level of care is a different story.

“It’s a constant act of looking (for a nurse),” Garcia said.

The case of 10-year-old Amariz Cortez of Albuquerque is even more tragic. She was diagnosed in 2017 with Rett syndrome, leaving her unable to speak and without many of her fine motor skills.

Her family was determined to keep her at home, even if it meant dad sleeps on a mattress on the floor so Amariz can sleep with mom in a specifically designed bed.

Their commitment to keeping the family together, despite tough challenges, is not uncommon among New Mexicans with a severely disabled family member.

Amariz was qualified to get 40 hours per week of in-home nursing treatment, but her parents say she got only about four hours earlier this year — and none during other long stretches. Amariz died May 12.

Federal reckoning

Amariz and Mercedes are two of three profoundly ill children listed as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against the state in 2022 accusing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration of failing to uphold its legal obligations in running the medically fragile waiver program.

The state had argued a worsening state nursing shortage made providing the services impossible. But U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Strickland wasn’t having it, ruling market conditions for nurses don’t absolve the state from its legal obligations. The judge acknowledged the high cost of providing in-home nursing services but said state officials decided to participate in the federal program — and must therefore must abide by federal guidelines and keep their promises.

Strickland directed the state Human Services Department to provide expanded in-home nursing services to the two children who are still alive.

The problem is much bigger than three plaintiffs. Roughly 2,500 N.M. children have been designated as medically fragile, but only about 275 are enrolled in the waiver program, and it’s questionable if those are receiving adequate in-home medical attention.

Child care program

Lujan Grisham announced an expansion of the income eligibility levels to qualify for the state’s free child care assistance program in July 2021. Her administration expanded eligibility for the child care program again in April 2022 by eliminating co-pays for families making at or below 400% of the federal poverty line – or $120,000 a year for a family of four.

However, parents are reporting “child care deserts” in many parts of the state, while many child care providers have long waitlists.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department estimates 72,388 children under age 6 are eligible for free child care based on income, but only 19,324 of those children, about 27%, are receiving those services.

The state is working on increasing providers. It has been using federal dollars to help people start child care centers, pay staff and get families enrolled, and is working with rural school districts to see how they can start taking care of 3-year-olds. But free child care remains another unfulfilled promise for many New Mexicans.

Shortage of providers

According to data from the ECECD, the agency received and granted 20,870 applications for free child care since the program was expanded in April 2022. But 8.67% of applicants hadn’t found a provider.

A little more than half of the state’s 2,015 child care providers are homes where someone takes care of up to four children and is registered to get support like food reimbursements. Only about a third of those receive a subsidy through the child care assistance program.

The other half are child care centers, licensed child care group homes and licensed child care homes. About 77% of them are receiving subsidies.

That’s a gaping disparity between mom-and-pop day care centers and professional facilities that needs to be closed so more spots can open up, especially in rural New Mexico.

Promises, promises

It’s cruel to dangle help like a piñata before families in need, then pull it away when there aren’t enough nurses for in-home services for their developmentally disabled son or daughter, or not enough day care providers to enroll their children.

Promises made should be promises kept. Whether it’s recruiting new nurses with college loan forgiveness or luring experienced ones out of retirement, or ensuring red tape isn’t keeping day care providers from opening or expanding, it’s up to the governor and her administration to follow through and deliver the help too many vulnerable New Mexico families are still waiting to get.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.