STEM work is a path to success for 363,000-plus New Mexicans

New Mexico is a STEM state. With more than $49 billion in direct contributions to the state’s economy, science, technology, engineering, medicine and math-related fields are responsible for 42% of the gross domestic product. This makes New Mexico’s the 14th most STEM-intensive economy in the United States. For the sake of comparison, Utah, Colorado and Arizona rank 25th, 26th and 33rd, respectively.

That may not come as a surprise since New Mexico is home to renowned national laboratories and research universities, but what is noteworthy is most of the state’s STEM professionals – 54% – do not have a bachelor’s degree.

These People of Science are botanists, electricians, foresters, hydrologists, licensed practical nurses, livestock breeders and physicists, among others. Most earned their training through community colleges, apprenticeships, the military, vocational and other technical education programs.

According to a new analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, there are more than 363,000 STEM professionals in New Mexico, and they account for 34% of its workforce. While those professionals represent one-third of the state’s labor pool, they are responsible for a disproportionate share of GDP. The data was included among other findings in the analysis conducted by FTI Consulting for Science is US, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit initiative. The analysis relied on BLS data from 2021, the most recent year available.

According to the study, the number of New Mexico STEM professionals increased slightly from 359,658 to 363,315 between 2017 and 2021 while STEM’s contribution to New Mexico’s economy increased by $6 billion to $49.4 billion.

STEM produces nearly $6 billion in federal taxes and $2.7 billion in state and local tax revenues.

More than 67 million workers nationally were identified as STEM professionals in 2021 in the People of Science analysis, with 13 million holding a high school diploma or general equivalency credential.

Another 3.3 million do not have a high school diploma, a figure almost equal to the number who hold a doctoral or professional degree.

Careers in STEM fields, it is important to understand, offer pathways to fulfilling, middle-class livelihoods for people of varying educational backgrounds. The average labor income for a U.S. STEM professional is $91,664 compared to $64,976 for a non-STEM professional.

And there will be many exciting opportunities for years to come as demand for high-skilled STEM employees, particularly in the manufacturing, health care and defense sectors is forecast to grow nearly 11% nationwide by 2031, according to BLS.

Government leaders, business owners, educators and parents alike must recognize the enormous value in STEM fields and do what’s necessary to teach, train and recruit workers to fill existing vacancies in the near term while developing a strong STEM workforce for the long term.

New Mexico has an edge with its existing STEM infrastructure. The state must be vigilant in taking advantage of its competitive position.

The New Mexico Technology Council is a member-driven association of businesses, organizations and tech professionals to promote the growth and success of N.M.’s technology business sectors. Science is US is a foundation-supported effort that brings together science, engineering, industry, higher education and labor groups.