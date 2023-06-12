Expanded AREA bringing jobs, return on investment

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), formerly AED, has expanded its reach and is engaging in activities that are making a marked and measurable difference. For the first time, Bernalillo County and Sandoval County have voting seats on AREA’s Board of Directors, and soon the city of Albuquerque (will as well). The town of Edgewood, the village of Los Lunas and the city of Rio Communities all have appointed leaders to serve on AREA’s Public Sector Advisory Council.

Under AREA CEO Danielle Casey’s leadership, in 2021, the highly data-driven AREA 1.0: A Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan was completed and approved. It is now the key guiding document for AREA’s efforts and creates accountability and metrics for outcomes.

AREA has restructured from a 501(c)6 membership association to a 501(c)3 charitable organization with a mission of lessening the burden of local government and reducing poverty by improving regional economic conditions through its efforts and services. This was an intentional transition, and AREA investors support its work not for direct gain but for improvement in quality of life for all.

The region is experiencing unprecedented interest, and most importantly, many national companies are choosing New Mexico for expansion. Some of the highlights in the last 12 months:

• Nearly 2,000 direct jobs created through projects AREA worked on, with 1,260 additional induced jobs, $2.5 billion in new capital investment and $488 million in new annual payroll.

• Blue Halo has expanded its footprint to 200,000 square feet in Albuquerque, added 45 jobs, and now has a state-of-the-art campus to accommodate continued technology innovation and manufacturing.

• Manna Capital Partners has committed to nearly 1,000 new jobs in Los Lunas, with a projected economic impact of more than $65 million in the next three years.

• Universal Hydrogen is planning to bring 500 jobs and investing more than $254 million in the next seven years to a 50-acre parcel adjacent to the Albuquerque Sunport.

Probably the most important result of all is the return on investment to the region. In 2022, that number is 754:1. The ROI is calculated by the year-to-date total five-year economic impact divided by three years of anticipated organizational budget. Through a capital campaign in 2022, AREA has increased its private-sector investments by nearly $500,000 annually. We have also launched several new industry advisory councils designed to engage business leaders and inform and guide the implementation of our strategic plan. This work will be critical as we tackle important issues to improve our competitive position such as workforce development support, talent retention and attraction, national brand development and site readiness.

We are bullish on New Mexico’s future, and particularly about this region. We will continue working strategically to raise the profile of the region, align the private and public sectors, and most importantly bring new high-paying jobs that will help New Mexico reach its full potential.