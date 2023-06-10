Barelas Park reopens after nearly $2 million renovation

Barelas Park, closed for about a year, reopened to the public Wednesday with many new features, including a new multi-use court, lighting, playground equipment, a promenade through the park, 117 new trees planted, benches, extended turf and parking.

The park, 801 Barelas SW, was constructed in 1974. The renovation completed this week is the first phase of a planned two-phase project.

The city stated a goal for the renovation project was to create a “campus” to connect the Barelas neighborhood community center with the senior center and provide better recreation space for both user groups. To accomplish this, the city said it moved a parking lot to the perimeter of the park, reoriented the playground so it was closer to the community center and incorporated a multi-sport court suitable for basketball and other court games in place of a deteriorated tennis court. Repurposing the old tennis court space also allowed for additional grass area. In addition, the project was able to improve accessibility to the community center.

The first phase cost approximately $1,935,000, the city said, and was funded by community development block grant funds and $200,000 in 2022 state capital outlay funds. The westside parking lot is under construction as the final part of the first phase.

The city said the second phase will include three pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, horseshoe pits, shade structures, a 40-foot-long “family table” and improvements to the existing handball courts. However, funding for the second phase is not yet available.

