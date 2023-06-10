Hundreds pack Santa Fe cathedral for Archbishop Sheehan’s funeral Mass

SANTA FE — Hundreds of New Mexicans packed the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Friday to say goodbye to former Archbishop Michael Sheehan, who led the church with energy and humor through the darkest days of the clergy abuse scandal.

“Dear Archbishop Michael, we will miss you,” said Bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland during his homily. “He could get on our nerves — we could get on his nerves. But he had the humility to say ‘I’m sorry.'”

Sheehan died June 3 at age 83, the archdiocese announced. After the funeral Mass, Sheehan was interred in a crypt beneath the cathedral in a private ceremony.

Pope John Paul II named Sheehan as acting head of the archdiocese in 1993 when at least 14 New Mexico priests had been accused of sexual abuse. Dozens more were added to the list of clergy “credibly accused” of sexual abuse with children during Sheehan’s 22-year tenure as archbishop.

Despite the demands of the mounting crisis facing the archdiocese, Sheehan found time for the traditional pastoral duties of his job, said Carlos Martinez, who knew Sheehan for years.

“He had a sense of humor even though he had a difficult job to do,” Martinez said shortly before Sheehan’s funeral Mass.

After his retirement in June 2015, Sheehan joked with children that he was “the asparagus archbishop” — a play on his title of emeritus archbishop.

“It would have been very easy when he came here to focus on the clergy abuse issues, but he didn’t do that,” said Martinez, a Boy Scout leader who saw Sheehan each summer at the Philmont Ranch. Sheehan relished his annual visits to the Philmont Ranch and enjoyed celebrating Mass with the scouts, he said.

“He was a very thoughtful person,” Martinez said. “He would get input from others before making decisions. He wasn’t an autocratic type person.”

Sheehan arrived in New Mexico in April 1993 just three weeks after the popular Archbishop Robert F. Sanchez resigned amid allegations from five women that he had sexually molested them as teenagers. Three of the women aired their allegations on the CBS news program “60 Minutes.”

At the time, the 53-year-old Sheehan had served as Bishop of Lubbock, Texas, since the diocese was created in 1983.

Sheehan was installed as the 11th Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993.

Jeff Turcotte, an administrator and track coach at St. Pius X High School, said Sheehan came to the track to run almost every day. He remembered Sheehan for his “fatherly smile” and buoyant sense of humor.

“He was so kind and gentle,” Turcotte recalled. “He could make light of anything.”

Sheehan deserves credit for helping turn around the crisis that rocked the archdiocese, he said.

“He put things in place to make sure the sins weren’t committed again.”

Also attending the funeral Mass on Friday was Karl Hass, who served as Sheehan’s cook for 22 years.

“I guess my chief recollection was that he always showed me kindness,” Hass said.

Michael Jarboe Sheehan was born July 9, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas. He was ordained a priest in 1964 and received a doctorate from Lateran University in Rome in 1971.

From early on, the church tapped Sheehan for leadership roles. From 1971 to 1976, he served as assistant general secretary for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Sheehan said in a 2014 interview that he missed serving as an ordinary parish priest.

“I’ve always felt kind of cheated because I became a priest in 1964 to be a parish priest, and I didn’t have much time as a parish priest.”

Sheehan served as rector of the Holy Trinity Seminary in Dallas from 1976 to 1982, then was ordained as the first bishop of the newly created Dioceses of Lubbock in June 1983.