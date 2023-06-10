Five factors to consider as United takes “professional approach” into Tampa Bay

One might say New Mexico United has a built-in excuse if Saturday’s match in St. Petersburg, Florida doesn’t go particularly well.

After all, NMU has had less than a week to adjust to an unexpected midseason coaching change. What’s more, the club’s first-ever matchup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, one of the USL Championship’s top Eastern Conference contenders comes on the road at Al Lang Stadium — a tough place for visitors to win.

With all that said, save the long-odds conversation for someone else. United’s players and coaches don’t want to hear it.

“This group talks a lot about staying together, playing for each other,” NMU captain Sam Hamilton said. “That may sound a little cliché, but that’s all we have right now. We still have a lot of confidence in ourselves and we feel a responsibility to have a good year and compete for a championship. We’re professionals and we’re taking a professional approach.”

United (4-5-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak with interim coach Masaki “Mac” Hemmi taking the reins for the first time. Hemmi picked up the interim tag when Zach Prince stepped down after last week’s 1-0 loss to El Paso Locomotive FC. Prince left to accept a coaching position in a different league.

“We’re happy for Zach,” Hemmi said, “but now we’re looking forward and doing everything we can to win a game at Tampa Bay. Personally, I’m excited for the players and staff to have this opportunity. Tampa Bay Rowdies are a good team but we’re looking forward to playing them.”

Tampa Bay (6-4-3) is coming off a home draw with Sacramento and figures to be highly motivated if a little short-handed against New Mexico. Here are five factors to consider for Saturday’s matchup.

■ DIFFERENT VOICE: United will have to adjust to getting sideline instructions from Hemmi instead of the sometimes-boisterous Prince, who picked up multiple yellow cards for giving officials perhaps too much input this season. Hemmi laughed when asked about his coaching style.

“I think I can be a screamer and a mellow guy at the same time,” he said. “I just feel fortunate to be in this spot. I’ll find a way to make myself understood.”

■ DISTANT SHORES: United will travel roughly 1,800 miles to take take on Tampa Bay — its second visit to Florida already this season. NMU covered nearly 2,000 miles for its season-opener at Miami and that trip went well enough (a 1-0 victory). The visitors won’t have to face particularly difficult weather Saturday as the forecast high temperature is 88 degrees.

Tampa Bay ranks ninth in USLC home attendance, averaging 5,869 fans per game.

■ DOUBLE RED: The Rowdies will be down two significant players Saturday after drawing two late red cards against Sacramento. Forward J.J. Williams, Tampa Bay’s leading scorer with six goals this season, and defender William Antley will serve one-game suspensions.

■ KEEPING IT CLEAN: New Mexico would like nothing better than register a clean sheet Saturday, something it has not done since it’s last trip to Florida on March 18. Tampa Bay goalkeeper Connor Sparrow has four clean sheets to his name this season. NMU and the Rowdies have two of the league’s top defenders in terms of clearances: Tampa Bay’s Forrest Lasso has 60 this season, while United’s Kalen Ryden has 57.

■ FINALLY, HOME COOKING: After its trip to St. Petersburg, United returns for a busy stretch at home. NMU plays three matches in an eight-day span at Isotopes Park, hosting Rio Grande Valley (June 17), Phoenix Rising (June 21) and Colorado Springs (June 24).

GAME DAY: NEW MEXICO UNITED AT TAMPA BAY ROWDIES

WHEN: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN/WATCH: 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: New Mexico (4-5-2): United’s offense sputtered in last week’s 1-0 loss to El Paso and will look for a jump-start in Florida. NMU was without leading goal scorer Sergio Rivas (4 goals) against Locomotive FC but interim coach Mac Hemmi said Rivas was back in training and could be available Saturday. Forwards Alex Waggoner and Josh Dolling have been difference-makers at times but neither had many touches or opportunities last week. United was once again relatively sound defensively but spent too much of the evening on its own end of the pitch where one breakdown resulted in a deciding goal. New Mexico’s defense was without anchor Will Seymore, who is likely to remain on the injured list Saturday. Kyle Colonna has filled in admirably of late, making his first two career starts and chipping in a goal against San Antonio. Colonna could start again Saturday.

Tampa Bay (6-4-3): The Rowdies qualify as one of the USL Championship’s more balanced squads, consistently effective on both the attacking and defensive ends. This season midfielder Charlie Dennis has epitomized that balance as a driving force on offense and defense. Dennis, who came over from Oakland Roots during the offseason, is second on the squad with five goals and 16 shots, but he has also been one of the league’s top playmakers with 59 crosses and 35 chances created. Tampa Bay will be without top scorer J.J. Williams (red card) for Saturday’s match but boosted its firepower Friday by adding forward Jake LaCava on loan from MLS Inter Miami CF. LaCava was a force for the Rowdies last season, racking up 12 goals and five assists. Tampa Bay has been solid defensively, especially with primary goalkeeper Connor Sparrow (22 saves, six goals allowed) in net.

NOTEWORTHY: Saturday’s meeting will be the first between New Mexico and Tampa Bay and United’s first visit to Al Lang Stadium. The Rowdies have spent plenty of time there this season and will be playing their ninth home game. NMU has played four home games thus far in 2023. … Chris Wehan is closing in on 150 career appearances. He has 147. … Josh Suggs did not play against El Paso and remains 62 minutes shy of 20,000 for his career.