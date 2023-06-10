Boxing: Clark wins national title in Lubbock

New Mexico’s splendid year in amateur boxing continued on Friday as Albuquerque’s Leroy Clark won a national title in Lubbock, Texas.

Clark defeated Kyree Brown Zellner of Virginia Beach, Virginia by unanimous decision for the men’s 203-pound title at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival.

Clark’s title comes on the heels of New Mexico’s two Golden Gloves national titles last month in Pennsylvania, won by Las Cruces’ Samantha Ginithan and Ariana Carrasco.

In Lubbock, Clark reached Friday’s title match with a semifinal victory on Thursday by unanimous decision over Texas’ DeRae Crane, a two-time national Golden Gloves champion.

In the first round, Clark defeated Louisiana’s Marques Hampton by first-round TKO.