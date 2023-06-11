 Watch out, small children behind the wheel: 2nd annual Touch A Truck event draws families - Albuquerque Journal

Watch out, small children behind the wheel: 2nd annual Touch A Truck event draws families

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The horns of large construction equipment honked happily and small children behind the wheel giggled as parents snapped photos at the second annual Touch A Truck event Saturday morning at Franklin Plaza.

The event — coordinated by Albuquerque City Councilor Renée Grout and APD’s Foothills Area Command — gave families the chance to get up close and personal with construction equipment, police vehicles, fire trucks, the bomb squad, as well as horse-mounted patrols and rescue vehicles.

Residents were able to learn more about various government services as representatives from each department were on hand to answer questions and explain more about their department.

In addition to all the vehicles, there was a climbing wall from the Parks and Recreation Department and booths from Albuquerque Family and Community Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Sunport, Senior Affairs and others with activities for the kids.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department and Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico also had booths with adoptable dogs and birds.

 

Josh Rosenquest, STEM coordinator for the Albuquerque Public Library, uses two sticks and a string to make huge bubbles during the second annual Touch A Truck event, where adults and kids had the opportunity to get up close to a variety of unique vehicles ranging from police cars and fire trucks to garbage trucks as well as construction equipment and rescue vehicles at Franklin Plaza. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Dorothy Newvill, director of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico, introduces Yoshi, an umbrella cockatoo, to Justice, a Percheron horse employed by the Albuquerque Police Department, and ridden by Chuck Breeden at the Touch A Truck event on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Amayah Bennett, 7, poses while her mother, Melissa, takes a picture of her perched on a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle at the Touch A Truck event at Franklin Plaza. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

 

Families posed for pictures in the construction equipment during the second annual Touch A Truck event at Franklin Plaza on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters share more information about the department with visiting families at the Touch A Truck event. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Eric Richardson, 5, poses for a picture with the bomb robot at the Bomb Squad truck during the Touch A Truck event Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Visitors stop to pet Kaya, a bomb-sniffing dog, at the Bomb Squad’s truck during the second annual Touch A Truck event. Kaya, 7, has been sniffing out possible explosives for six years. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
Lauren Forbes, a volunteer with the Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico, with Luca, a Moluccan cockatoo, during the Touch A Truck event at Franklin Plaza on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
From left, Emily Verrilli, 5, Sienna Sikes, 2, her mother, Tina, and 5-year-old brother Roman make big bubble streams at an activities booth at the Touch A Truck event. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)
