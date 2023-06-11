Watch out, small children behind the wheel: 2nd annual Touch A Truck event draws families

The horns of large construction equipment honked happily and small children behind the wheel giggled as parents snapped photos at the second annual Touch A Truck event Saturday morning at Franklin Plaza.

The event — coordinated by Albuquerque City Councilor Renée Grout and APD’s Foothills Area Command — gave families the chance to get up close and personal with construction equipment, police vehicles, fire trucks, the bomb squad, as well as horse-mounted patrols and rescue vehicles.

Residents were able to learn more about various government services as representatives from each department were on hand to answer questions and explain more about their department.

In addition to all the vehicles, there was a climbing wall from the Parks and Recreation Department and booths from Albuquerque Family and Community Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Sunport, Senior Affairs and others with activities for the kids.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department and Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico also had booths with adoptable dogs and birds.