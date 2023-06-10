Thousands Gather To Celebrate During ABQ PrideFest Parade

Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Baby D and Rori the Rebel splash and spray water on parade participants from the back of a truck bed on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community.(Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
People run under a large Pride flag as colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community, making 2023 the 47th year the march has been taking place in Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
From the left, Baby D, Rori the Rebel, Apollo DeLeon, and Carro Jones DeLeon splash and spray water on parade participants from the back of a truck bed on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
People run under a large Pride flag as colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thousands of parade-goers lined the street in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)