Albuquerque man charged in shooting death of former roommate

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is charged with fatally shooting his former roommate on Friday at a park in Northeast Albuquerque.

Mark Sigler, 47, is charged with an open count of murder.

Sigler has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the victim’s family has not been notified yet.

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports that a man had been shot inside a truck at Taylor Park, near Wyoming and Indian School, according to a complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and witnesses told police a blue van was seen near the man’s truck when gunfire rang out.

Police said surveillance video showed truck arrived at the park and, around a half hour later, the van pulled up to the truck. The video showed a man got out of the van, walked to the driver’s side of the truck and then drove off in the van.

Detectives found a police report from 2020 where the homicide victim reported that his roommate, Sigler, pepper-sprayed him and kicked him out, according to the complaint. The man told police at the time that Sigler had “behavioral health problems” and at the time Sigler was identified as driving a blue van.

Court records show the man pressed charges but police never arrested Sigler, who still has a warrant in the case.

Police said a friend of the victim told police the two former roommates had issues but “seemed to be getting along recently.” The friend said the victim told him he was going to Sigler’s to work on cars the morning he was killed.

Detectives began watching Sigler’s house and saw him arrive in a blue van and carry “something wrapped in cloth” to the side of the house, according to the complaint. Police searched Sigler’s home and found bullet casings in the house.

Police said during the search Sigler’s other roommate told them Sigler had schizophrenia and “would yell at the spirits,” even shooting a shotgun into the ceiling on one occasion. Sigler was detained and told police nobody drove the van except him but denied being involved in the shooting.

Sigler then told police he saw the man’s truck and stopped to say hello but the man was sleeping inside, according to the complaint. During the interview, police said Sigler talked about “resolving covid” and “body stash houses” in cities across the nation.

