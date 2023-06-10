Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death

Two men are charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man during a robbery earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.

Jorge Luevano and Carlos Portillo, both 18, are each charged with an open count of murder in the June 1 killing of Adrian Porras.

Luevano has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Luevano behind bars until trial, saying he had convictions as a teen for “four separate instances” of shooting out of a vehicle.

There is a warrant out for Portillo’s arrest.

It is unclear if either man has an attorney.

In a GoFundMe post online, Porras’ mother wrote, “He was truly one of a kind & a very good boy.”

“He graduated high school just 5 days before his life was cut short. Adrian loved to play soccer, it was his passion,” according to the GoFundMe.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. to a shooting near Hanover and 80th NW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Porras dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed car and bullet casings from two different guns nearby.

A witness told police he saw two men shooting into the car before they fled in a black sedan, video of which was caught on a neighbor’s camera. Police said they searched Porras’ phone and found he was meeting someone to sell them $55 of cannabis when he was shot.

They identified the person Porras’ was supposed to meet with as Luevano through phone records, according to the complaint.

Police said the casings from the scene matched those from eight other incidents around Albuquerque, including a drive-by shooting on a group of homeless people and a beer theft where the thief fired a gun in the air.

Through the investigation, detectives matched the black sedan seen fleeing the homicide to one registered to Portillo, according to the complaint. Police found Snapchat photos of Portillo and Luevano together before the homicide.

Police said they also found messages on Snapchat in which Luevano discussed the homicide and said he didn’t shoot, only Portillo did. A woman Luevano was speaking with told him Porras had just graduated and “he was a kid.”

Luevano responded, “I didn’t shoot him… I was just pointing the gun at him.”