 Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death - Albuquerque Journal

Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Jorge Luevano (MDC)

Two men are charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man during a robbery earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.

Jorge Luevano and Carlos Portillo, both 18, are each charged with an open count of murder in the June 1 killing of Adrian Porras.

Luevano has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Luevano behind bars until trial, saying he had convictions as a teen for “four separate instances” of shooting out of a vehicle.

There is a warrant out for Portillo’s arrest.

It is unclear if either man has an attorney.

In a GoFundMe post online, Porras’ mother wrote, “He was truly one of a kind & a very good boy.”

“He graduated high school just 5 days before his life was cut short. Adrian loved to play soccer, it was his passion,” according to the GoFundMe.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. to a shooting near Hanover and 80th NW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Porras dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed car and bullet casings from two different guns nearby.

A witness told police he saw two men shooting into the car before they fled in a black sedan, video of which was caught on a neighbor’s camera. Police said they searched Porras’ phone and found he was meeting someone to sell them $55 of cannabis when he was shot.

They identified the person Porras’ was supposed to meet with as Luevano through phone records, according to the complaint.

Police said the casings from the scene matched those from eight other incidents around Albuquerque, including a drive-by shooting on a group of homeless people and a beer theft where the thief fired a gun in the air.

Through the investigation, detectives matched the black sedan seen fleeing the homicide to one registered to Portillo, according to the complaint. Police found Snapchat photos of Portillo and Luevano together before the homicide.

Police said they also found messages on Snapchat in which Luevano discussed the homicide and said he didn’t shoot, only Portillo did. A woman Luevano was speaking with told him Porras had just graduated and “he was a kid.”

Luevano responded, “I didn’t shoot him… I was just pointing the gun at him.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Two men are charged in the ... Two men are charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man during a robbery earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.
2
Albuquerque man charged in shooting death of former roommate
ABQnews Seeker
A man is charged with fatally ... A man is charged with fatally shooting his former roommate on Friday at a park in Northeast Albuquerque.
3
Thousands Gather To Celebrate During ABQ PrideFest Parade
ABQnews Seeker
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business ... Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on ...
4
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing ...
5
Photos from the funeral for Archbishop Emeritus Michael Sheehan
ABQnews Seeker
6
Meet the former Alamogordo resident making a big impact ...
ABQnews Seeker
He grew up in New Mexico, ... He grew up in New Mexico, so it was no surprise Houston Astros prospect Quincy Hamilton looked at home in Isotopes Park this week.
7
Five factors to consider as United takes "professional approach" ...
ABQnews Seeker
Save the long-odds conversation for someone ... Save the long-odds conversation for someone else. United's players and coaches don't want to hear it.
8
UNM's Museum of Southwestern Biology to display collections at ...
ABQnews Seeker
From 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, ... From 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, the public is invited to "Evolution Revealed: An Open Collections Event."
9
Hundreds pack Santa Fe cathedral for Archbishop Sheehan’s funeral ...
ABQnews Seeker
Achbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan died ... Achbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan died June 3 at age 83. Here's how he was remembered.