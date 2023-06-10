 Sports Speak Up! Opinions on United's next coach, the World Series and poor Jacob deGrom - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Opinions on United’s next coach, the World Series and poor Jacob deGrom

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE TEXAS RANGERS have learned the hard way the folly of spending $185 million dollars on a pitcher with a glass arm. Jake deGrom (“deGlass”) has been overrated his entire career, with a grand total of 4 complete games in 215 career starts. Never had any durability. … Ah, snap!

— Joel from TX

AS THE WIKI puts it, “The World Series is the annual championship series of Major League Baseball.” The term “World Series” should thus be reserved for Major League Baseball,and not used for college baseball tournaments. And it certainly should not be used for bowling, poker, softball, and other piddly activities no one cares about.

— Uptown Ed

ZACH PRINCE jumping ship was the right move. United owners, please do the right thing and hire Jeremy Fishbein and move your flailing minor league team to a different state. Signed everybody.

— JRM-Corrales

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Opinions on United’s next coach, the World Series and poor Jacob deGrom

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sports Speak Up! Opinions on United's next coach, the ...
Featured Sports
THE TEXAS RANGERS have learned the ... THE TEXAS RANGERS have learned the hard way the folly of spending $185 million dollars on a pitcher with a glass arm. Jake deGrom ...
2
Lobo Mazza-Downie runs to All-America status at NCAA Championship ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico runner Amelia ... University of New Mexico runner Amelia Mazza-Downie finished fourth on Thursday night in the women's 10,000-meter final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field ...
3
Do-it-all Montes reaching a new level as Isotope hitter
ABQnews Seeker
Loosely translated, "Coco" means coconut in ... Loosely translated, "Coco" means coconut in Spanish. In 2023 minor league baseball terms, with Isotope Coco Montes it's synonymous with raking.
4
Pitino is high on UNM newcomers as Lobos start ...
ABQnews Seeker
A wide variety of updates on ... A wide variety of updates on Lobo hoops as UNM players start summer workouts, including Pitino's thoughts on rivalry scheduling and much more.
5
Local golf: Lobo Herron has memorable run -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
For Carson Herron, golf's longest day ... For Carson Herron, golf's longest day started when the alarms went off around 5:45 a.m ...
6
Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land Isotopes ... 'TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Magazine giveaway PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis (0-1, 7.52) vs. ...
7
Lobo football adds transfer receiver from Mississippi State
ABQnews Seeker
Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kaydin ... Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kaydin Pope, listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Wednesday via social ...
8
Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on LIV-PGA merger, ...
Featured Sports
GOLF'S UNHOLY MERGER: So the PGA ... GOLF'S UNHOLY MERGER: So the PGA has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed, oil-rich (and blood-soaked) LIV Golf. To resolve the compromise, will tournaments now ...
9
What's next for United under Hemmi? Interim coach, players ...
ABQnews Seeker
How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as ... How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as New Mexico United's head coach will last remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Hemmi and ...