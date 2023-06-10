Sports Speak Up! Opinions on United’s next coach, the World Series and poor Jacob deGrom

THE TEXAS RANGERS have learned the hard way the folly of spending $185 million dollars on a pitcher with a glass arm. Jake deGrom (“deGlass”) has been overrated his entire career, with a grand total of 4 complete games in 215 career starts. Never had any durability. … Ah, snap!

— Joel from TX

AS THE WIKI puts it, “The World Series is the annual championship series of Major League Baseball.” The term “World Series” should thus be reserved for Major League Baseball,and not used for college baseball tournaments. And it certainly should not be used for bowling, poker, softball, and other piddly activities no one cares about.

— Uptown Ed

ZACH PRINCE jumping ship was the right move. United owners, please do the right thing and hire Jeremy Fishbein and move your flailing minor league team to a different state. Signed everybody.

— JRM-Corrales