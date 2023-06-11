United falls to Tampa Bay in interim coach Hemmi’s debut

New Mexico United came out firing in its first match under interim coach Masaki Hemmi on Saturday night.

The opposing team was a bit more accurate.

Despite being outshot and spending considerably less time in possession of the ball, the host Tampa Bay Rowdies came away with a 3-2 win over United in St. Petersburg, Florida. Defenders Kalen Ryden and Harry Swartz scored goals for New Mexico, but Tampa Bay’s front line made the most of its scoring chances.

Ryan Spaulding netted a pair of goals, and Charlie Dennis added a goal and an assist for the Rowdies (7-4-3). Dennis and Spaulding knocked in back-to-back tallies early in the second half that gave Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead that ultimately held up.

It was something of a good-news, bad-news result for United, which played with more fire and aggression than it showed in last week’s 1-0 loss to El Paso. The downside was United (4-6-2) came away with its third straight defeat.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get out of here with any points,” Hemmi said in a postgame phone interview. “At the same time, I’m so proud of the group. Our No. 1 goal was to play well for 90 minutes and I think we did that. We just have to be better in key moments.”

Despite finishing with 54% of the possession and an 11-9 shot advantage (5-4 in shots on target), New Mexico spent much of the night playing from behind. A defensive turnover in the 18th minute gave Dennis the ball in the center of the attacking zone. He fired a pass to Spaulding on the left wing, and he quickly fired a low shot into the net for a 1-0-Tampa Bay lead.

It stayed that way until first-half stoppage time, when United got even on a well-executed set piece. Justin Portillo’s free kick from near the right sideline sailed over the Rowdies’ defense and led Ryden into position to slip a header past goalkeeper Connor Sparrow to even the score at halftime.

But Tampa Bay struck twice in the second half. Dennis threaded a bending low shot between two United defenders and past diving goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to make it 2-1 in the 55th minute. Spaulding added his second goal on a pass from Laurence Wyke, who stepped around United’s Santi Moar inside the 18-yard box to effectively break down the defense in the 70th minute.

“We’ve got to be better in the last third,” Hemmi said. “The margin for error is so small in this league, and we had some mistakes in big moments.”

United kept the pressure on and reduced the deficit to one goal in the 77th minute. Sparrow was able to get his hands on a hard shot by Greg Hurst, but the ball tricked free and Swartz slammed it into the net to make the score 3-2.

But the visitors were unable to find an equalizer despite creating several chances in the closing minutes.

“I thought we created a lot of opportunities,” Hemmi said. “The team leaders stepped up and everyone was ready to go tonight. We wanted a different result, but we can definitely build off this one.”

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES 3,

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2

New Mexico 1 1 — 2

Tampa Bay 1 2 — 3

Scoring: TB, 18th, Ryan Spaulding (Charile Dennis); NM, 45th+2, Kalen Ryden (Justin Portillo); TB, 55th, Dennis (Sebastian Dalgaard); TB, 70th, Spaulding (Laurence Wyke); NM, 77th, Harry Swartz. Shots: TB 9, NM 11. Shots on goal: TB 4, NM 5. Corner kicks: TB 3, NM 3. Goalkeeper saves: TB (Connor Sparrow) 3, NM (Alex Tambakis) 1. Records: TB 7-4-3, NM 4-6-2

Saturday, June 17

Rio Grande Valley FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV, espn+ (streaming)

