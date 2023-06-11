 'All life should be valued': Volunteers rush to save animals after Ukraine dam collapse - Albuquerque Journal

‘All life should be valued’: Volunteers rush to save animals after Ukraine dam collapse

By Vasilisa Stepanenko / Associated Press

KHERSON, Ukraine – The rescue volunteer holds out his hand, but the dog, stranded on a floating island of debris in a southern Ukrainian city inundated by flooding, is too traumatized to approach. Volodymyr Holubnichii offers the scared animal some food; the dog sniffs and relaxes.

“Don’t be scared,” Holubnichii soothingly tells the animal, which eventually accepts a leash and being carried to safety.

Holubnichii, a volunteer with Animal Rescue Kharkiv, spent days cruising the flooded streets of Kherson city after the Kakhovka dam collapsed on Tuesday and submerged entire towns. He is one among the organization’s 70 volunteers determined to rescue as many animals as possible, plucking them from the rooftops and garages of flooded homes before they die of dehydration and hunger.

The flooding has killed civilians, ruined crops, displaced landmines and caused widespread environmental damage. Kyiv accused Moscow of blowing up the Dnieper River dam and its hydropower plant, which the Kremlin’s forces controlled. Russia in turn blamed Ukraine for the catastrophe.

An animal rescue team on a boat Thursday rescues a dog from the flooded area after the dam collapse in Kherson, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)

Bisected by the river, southern Ukraine’s Kherson province is an important fault line in the war that started with Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country more than 15 months ago. Russian forces withdrew from the western bank, including the regional capital also named Kherson, but part of the eastern side remain under Russian occupation.

Ukrainian authorities scrambled to evacuate stranded residents officials on both sides said at least 14 people died in the flooding and thousands others were homeless, while tens of thousands were without drinking water.

Upon hearing news of the flooding, Holubnichii immediately thought of the animals. “All life should be valued,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an animal or a person or something else.”

Animal Rescue Kharkiv’s volunteers, based in northern Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, began packing their gear. By Wednesday morning, they were in the Kherson region looking for animals.

So far, they have saved 107 animals since the dam’s collapse: 45 dogs, 36 cats, five kittens, 18 chickens and three goats that will go to shelters across Ukraine. Many were pets of evacuated civilians, according to Yaryna Vintoniuk, a spokesperson for the non-governmental organization.

An animal rescuer walks in the flooded area, a dog is in the background, after the dam collapse in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)

From rescue boats, the team reached remote areas of Kherson and extract animals from rooftops, apartments and garages of submerged homes. On Thursday, the volunteers came under Russian shelling as they worked.

The animals, unwillingly abandoned by their panicked owners, were terrified. Some barely had the strength to get up.

Holubnichii picked up a small dog that was trapped under the floating rubble and nearly unconscious. He heard the barking of another dog and made his way to the animal, stuck on a rooftop of a flooded home.

“Don’t be afraid, giant,” Holubnichii said in a soft voice.

The NGO founded eight years ago is 90-year-old Valentyna Timofeevna’s best hope for being reunited with her dog and cat. Timofeevna had to leave her pets behind when she was evacuated from her home. Weeping, she wonders if they will be found alive.

“Maybe they are already dead,” the woman wailed. A volunteer tried to comfort her, telling her not to rush to conclusions.

Home » Fetch! » ‘All life should be valued’: Volunteers rush to save animals after Ukraine dam collapse

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Scratching the surface of an itchy situation
ABQnews Seeker
We learn a lot about pets ... We learn a lot about pets by watching them move. ... I observe by trying to be inconspicuous, like a fly on the wall ...
2
Pet care: Scratching the surface of an itchy situation
ABQnews Seeker
We learn a lot about pets ... We learn a lot about pets by watching them move. ... I observe by trying to be inconspicuous, like a fly on the wall ...
3
Pet care: Cat missing the litter pan isn't bad ...
ABQnews Seeker
Q: Our family has a 19-year-old ... Q: Our family has a 19-year-old "Heinz 57 variety" female cat who has taken to urinating outside her ...
4
Pet care: Who caught (the ferret) Miss Ellie?
ABQnews Seeker
Fourth in a series.Following her uneventful ... Fourth in a series.Following her uneventful spay procedure, and prior to her mysteriou ...
5
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
6
Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having ...
ABQnews Seeker
Third in a series. One fine ... Third in a series. One fine day, early in my career, a colleague called in a panic. A staff member carrying trash to the ...
7
Pet care: Ferret surgery was a success ... but ...
Fetch!
Second in a series. Avoiding the ... Second in a series. Avoiding the perils of female ferret fertility is simple nowadays; nearly all young jills are spayed prior to sale. Back ...
8
Albuquerque ranks high for dog parks and more are ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque's website shows ... The city of Albuquerque's website shows there are 14 fenced dog parks scattered throughout the city. And a whole new litter of dog parks ...