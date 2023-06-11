Lobos wrap up NCAA track and field meet with 15 All-America honors

(NCAA championship track and field results)

AUSTIN, Texas – Twelve New Mexico athletes earned a total of 15 USTFCCCA All-America honors over the weekend at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by the University of Texas at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recognizes finishers 1-8 as first-team All-Americans, 9-16 as second-team All-Americans, and 17-24 as honorable mention All-Americans.

All five Lobo women who qualified for the championships advanced to the finals on Saturday, while the seven men each earned All-America honors as well.

“We have been building this for more than a decade, and we are now competing with the best schools in the country on a regular basis,” said UNM head coach Joe Franklin. “On the women’s side everybody got through to the finals which is the first goal, and to then have people score was fantastic. Those women have been doing that for a long time, and it is nice to see that our men are now making those same steps. They are just around the corner from scoring at the national championship. We are not far off from where we have been, and we are moving in the right direction.”

Amelia Mazza-Downie and Gracelyn Larkin each earned a pair of All-America honors, with both competing in the finals of the 10,000 meters on Thursday and the 5,000 meters on Saturday. Mazza-Downie cruised to a fourth-place finish in the 10,000 meters, running a time of 32:51.90 minutes to get onto the podium. The third-year Lobo followed with a ninth-place finish in the 5,000 meters, finishing with a time of 15:56.35 minutes. Competing alongside Mazza-Downie, Larkin placed 14th in the 10,000 meters in 34:00.22 minutes and 15th in the 5,000 meters in 16:08.22 minutes.

The Lobos also had two representatives in the steeplechase, with Elise Thorner earning first-team All-America and getting onto the podium with a fifth-place finish. Thorner ran a time of 9:42.95 minutes on Saturday evening to lead the way. Qualifying for the national finals in her first season with the Lobos, Maisie Grice earned second-team All-America by virtue of a 12th-place finish with a time of 10:11.62 minutes.

Senior Abigail Goldstein raced her way into the finals of the 1,500 meters, and earned second-team All-America with a ninth-place finish in the event on Saturday. In the final race of her collegiate career, Goldstein turned in a time of 4:11.86 minutes.

The men’s competition on Wednesday was highlighted by the 4×400-meter relay team’s 19th-place finish, as the Lobos posted a time of 3:06.04 minutes. The school-record breaking combination of Jevon O’Bryant, Jovahn Williamson, Victor Akhalu, and Brodie Young finished just behind their season-best time of 3:04.13 minutes, as the quartet earned honorable mention All-America recognition.

In addition to his All-America nod as a member of the relay squad, Williamson also earned honorable mention in the 400 meters as he finished in 17th place on Wednesday night. Williamson capped his six-year collegiate career with a time of 45.78 seconds, earning All-America status for the second year in-a-row.

Competing in his first national championship meet as a Lobo, Awet Yohannes kicked off the meet on Wednesday night by earning honorable mention All-America status in the steeple chase. The third-year Lobo ran a time of 8:57.86 minutes, finishing in 20th place among the field of 24 competitors. The top-20 national finish capped a memorable year for the senior, who won the 2023 Mountain West Championship title in the event.

Each making their national championship debut on Wednesday, Lokesh Sathyanathan and Jake Burkey each leapt to All-America honors. Sathyanathan finished in 15th place to earn second-team recognition, finishing his standout freshman campaign with a jump of 7.66 meters (25′ 1.75″). Burkey followed with a leap of 7.54 meters (24′ 9″), earning honorable mention status with an 18th-place finish. During the 2023 spring season, the duo combined for two Mountain West titles, four all-conference marks, and three All-America finishes.

New Mexico Lobos – 2023 Outdoor Track & Field All-Americans

First Team All-Americans

Amelia Mazza-Downie – 10,000 Meters – 4th Place – 32:51.90

Elise Thorner – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – 5th Place – 9:42.95

Second Team All-Americans

Abigail Goldstein – 1,500 Meters – 9th Place – 4:11.86

Amelia Mazza-Downie – 5,000 Meters – 9th Place – 15:56.35

Maisie Grice – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – 12th Place – 10:11.62

Gracelyn Larkin – 10,000 Meters – 14th Place – 34:00.22

Gracelyn Larkin – 5,000 Meters – 15th Place – 16:08.22

Lokesh Sathyanathan – Long Jump – 15th Place – 7.66m (25′ 1.75″)

Honorable Mention All-Americans

Jovahn Williamson – 400 Meters – 17th Place – 45.78

Jake Burkey – Long Jump – 18th Place – 7.54m (24′ 9″)

Jevon O’Bryant, Jovahn Williamson, Victor Akhalu, Brodie Young – 4×400 Meter Relay – 19th Place – 3:06.04

Awet Yohannes – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – 20th Place – 8:57.86