 Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the importance of connections - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s first broadband program manager preaches message of the importance of connections

By Ellen Marks / For the Journal

Catherine Nicolaou, who is the City of Albuquerque’s first Broadband Program Manager, stands next to computers inside the International District Library in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 11, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

The Gallup Medical Center had only spotty or no internet coverage at all during the pandemic, so family members gathered in a nearby tent were sometimes unable to say goodbye to dying relatives in the ICU.

Catherine Nicolaou and her employer at the time, Sacred Wind Communications, got to work and did something about it.

“Within five days, we redirected our resources, put up WiFi in the tent and more robust WiFi in the ICU,” Nicolaou says.

That enabled a young Navajo woman to say goodbye to her dying grandfather, who in his last moments “reached out and tried to touch her face on his iPad.”

Nicolaou’s advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque’s first broadband program manager.

While most Albuquerque residents have access to broadband, Nicolaou’s job is to make sure the infrastructure is sound and reliable and that there is enough competition so it is affordable.

“I think it comes down to living life with dignity,” she says. “I get really passionate and excited about broadband, because it’s at the core of being able to succeed and thrive in our lives.”

Part of her own success, she says, has been her skill as a “storyteller, at taking the passion behind something and shouting it from the rooftops.”

“My 11-year-old daughter says that I give her TED talks all the time,” Nicolaou says. “I don’t think that’s a compliment.”

Why are you so passionate about broadband?

“It’s at the core of being able to succeed and thrive in our lives. It’s essential to accessing government services, essential for online learning (and) working from home. We know that because we just lived through the pandemic, right? For me, the lessons I took from working at a local telecom company in New Mexico (Sacred Wind) are incredibly important. We talk about the income gap; we don’t want that to happen with the internet. Those who have access to the internet, they’re going to have access to things that somebody who doesn’t have access doesn’t have. It needs to be an equal playing field for people.”

How do you view your new city job?

“This is a position that is really a voice for the community. It’s a position that is in charge of having an overall goal and mission in terms of the internet health of our city, whether that impacts industry, school districts, residential neighborhoods, really the whole gamut of how we can improve our current broadband infrastructure. The nice thing about having gone through the pandemic is that the city received quite a lot of feedback about where the needs were, which organizations are helping, which need better resources. I think out of all that was born the idea that perhaps we need someone to work on all this stuff.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I ‘mom’ because that’s so, so, so important. I like to run, and I like to volunteer. During the pandemic, I was PTA president for my child’s school, and that was really interesting. The whole purpose was to support the teachers, the staff, the students and the families during a difficult time. I’m a board member of the New Mexico Technology Council, and I also got involved in the Hispano Philanthropic Society.”

What keeps you motivated?

“One day, if I ever have grandchildren or great-grandchildren, I want them to look back, and if they find something about their great-grandmother, I want them to say, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so cool she did that.'”

What’s been a difficult time for you?

“I just went through a really difficult time earlier this year. I started to feel weird heart palpitations, but didn’t think anything of it. I ended up going to the urgent care and being admitted to the hospital. At the same time, I had tested positive for COVID. It caused inflammation around the heart. I was out (of work) for two months. It was the first time in my adult life that my mom had to cook for me, and it was like being a child again. And all these resources and time went into figuring out what was wrong with me and getting me better. I don’t believe in coincidences, and it’s interesting that I got sick right before my 44th birthday. To me, that’s a message. I’m just starting the second half of my life. Am I focusing on the right things? I just want to make sure I focus on health, my family, God and my community and work, which I think I was, anyway. But sometimes it takes a little bit of tweaking.”

How do you manage the internet when it comes to your kids?

“During the pandemic, it hurt to see that they were on the computer so much, but as everyone knows, we didn’t have a choice. That increased their appetite for online activity. We really had to be careful with that. So the 11-year-old can use it for homework. She has to use it. And the 7-year-old will sometimes engage. But it has to be after their studies and after their chores. But it’s tricky, and I think it’s tricky for all parents. And even adults, right?”

What are some words of wisdom that have helped you?

“‘Train your boss.’ When (someone) told me that, my mind was so confused. They’re my boss. How do I train my boss? But then I realized we do that in other ways, or we should. If it’s a relationship or a friendship, we have to teach people what is OK and what is not, so why can’t we do that in the workplace – in a respectful way? I found that to be very empowering.”

What has made you successful?

“I hope I’m successful. I think that it has to do with survival sometimes. As a Mexican-American, I just try to survive, and you sometimes look back and say, ‘OK good. Look what I was able to do.’ You kind of put on this helmet, just go, just go, just go. If you’re lucky and you’re blessed and you have great people around you, you wake up and you look back and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I think of my grandmother who came to this country from Mexico. One of her jobs was a telephone operator, but she didn’t speak English. It probably didn’t go very well. She became a waitress. And me, to be a Latina and a woman with a corner office with a window – I think my grandmother would be like, ‘This is amazing. How did you get here?'”

 

THE BASICS: Catherine Amanda Portillo Zavala, 41, born in Morenci, Arizona; married to Nectarios Nicolaou since 2005; two daughters, Sofia, 11, and Zoe, 7; two pets, Simba, a cockapoo, and Anastasia Hot Chocolate, a Syrian hamster; attended Arizona State University, 2000 to 2005.

POSITIONS: Broadband program manager, city of Albuquerque, since February 2022; External affairs and marketing manager and regulatory compliance assistant, Sacred Wind Communications Inc., 2016-2022; loan officer, First Mortgage Co., 2013-2015; loan officer, Bank of Albuquerque, 2012-2013; recruitment director, Northwestern Mutual Financial Network, 2010-2011.

OTHER: Board member, New Mexico Technology Council; incoming council member, Hispano Philanthropic Society; former member, FCC Communications Equity and Diversity Council Working Group; former member, city of Albuquerque’s Information Services Committee; former board member, Cibola Arts Council; former PTA president, Double Eagle Elementary School; volunteer work for various politicians. 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque’s first broadband program manager preaches message of the importance of connections

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and ... Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque's ...
2
ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials determined officers followed policy that ... Officials determined officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot and killed Jesus Crosby in November 2022. But ...
3
Artist Robin Jones combines portraits with environmental themes, adding ...
ABQnews Seeker
Robin Jones favors portraits of women ... Robin Jones favors portraits of women and girls paired with environmental themes, highlighted by 24-karat gold leaf.
4
A trio of choruses musically explore the history of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus ... The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus will join the Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus in the Southwest premier of "To Shiver ...
5
NMMNHS to offer summer camps geared toward 'Young Explorers'
ABQnews Seeker
Campers between the ages of 5 ... Campers between the ages of 5 and 12 will have a chance to explore paleontology, space science and all things STEM in both large ...
6
'Leggy' tomatoes can be planted using the trench method
ABQnews Seeker
Tomatoes are peculiar in that if ... Tomatoes are peculiar in that if you plant them deep, the buried trunk will sprout roots, making for a bigger root system.
7
NM author makes 'searing debut' with contemporary young adult ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Fatima Tate Takes the Cake," by ... "Fatima Tate Takes the Cake," by Albuquerque author Khadijah VanBrakle, is an intelligent coming-of-age novel.
8
Exhibit looks at '12 New Mexico Artists to Know ...
ABQnews Seeker
Open at 516 Arts and sponsored ... Open at 516 Arts and sponsored by Southwest Contemporary, "12 New Mexico Artists to Know Now" showcases the juried works of both emerging and ...
9
Just west of Taos, these rapids offer a rare ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Taos Box is more challenging ... The Taos Box is more challenging than most rides due to rapids ranging from Class 4 (for advanced rafters) to Class 5 (requiring extensive ...