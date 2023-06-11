Albuquerque’s first broadband program manager preaches message of the importance of connections

The Gallup Medical Center had only spotty or no internet coverage at all during the pandemic, so family members gathered in a nearby tent were sometimes unable to say goodbye to dying relatives in the ICU.

Catherine Nicolaou and her employer at the time, Sacred Wind Communications, got to work and did something about it.

“Within five days, we redirected our resources, put up WiFi in the tent and more robust WiFi in the ICU,” Nicolaou says.

That enabled a young Navajo woman to say goodbye to her dying grandfather, who in his last moments “reached out and tried to touch her face on his iPad.”

Nicolaou’s advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque’s first broadband program manager.

While most Albuquerque residents have access to broadband, Nicolaou’s job is to make sure the infrastructure is sound and reliable and that there is enough competition so it is affordable.

“I think it comes down to living life with dignity,” she says. “I get really passionate and excited about broadband, because it’s at the core of being able to succeed and thrive in our lives.”

Part of her own success, she says, has been her skill as a “storyteller, at taking the passion behind something and shouting it from the rooftops.”

“My 11-year-old daughter says that I give her TED talks all the time,” Nicolaou says. “I don’t think that’s a compliment.”

Why are you so passionate about broadband?

“It’s at the core of being able to succeed and thrive in our lives. It’s essential to accessing government services, essential for online learning (and) working from home. We know that because we just lived through the pandemic, right? For me, the lessons I took from working at a local telecom company in New Mexico (Sacred Wind) are incredibly important. We talk about the income gap; we don’t want that to happen with the internet. Those who have access to the internet, they’re going to have access to things that somebody who doesn’t have access doesn’t have. It needs to be an equal playing field for people.”

How do you view your new city job?

“This is a position that is really a voice for the community. It’s a position that is in charge of having an overall goal and mission in terms of the internet health of our city, whether that impacts industry, school districts, residential neighborhoods, really the whole gamut of how we can improve our current broadband infrastructure. The nice thing about having gone through the pandemic is that the city received quite a lot of feedback about where the needs were, which organizations are helping, which need better resources. I think out of all that was born the idea that perhaps we need someone to work on all this stuff.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I ‘mom’ because that’s so, so, so important. I like to run, and I like to volunteer. During the pandemic, I was PTA president for my child’s school, and that was really interesting. The whole purpose was to support the teachers, the staff, the students and the families during a difficult time. I’m a board member of the New Mexico Technology Council, and I also got involved in the Hispano Philanthropic Society.”

What keeps you motivated?

“One day, if I ever have grandchildren or great-grandchildren, I want them to look back, and if they find something about their great-grandmother, I want them to say, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so cool she did that.'”

What’s been a difficult time for you?

“I just went through a really difficult time earlier this year. I started to feel weird heart palpitations, but didn’t think anything of it. I ended up going to the urgent care and being admitted to the hospital. At the same time, I had tested positive for COVID. It caused inflammation around the heart. I was out (of work) for two months. It was the first time in my adult life that my mom had to cook for me, and it was like being a child again. And all these resources and time went into figuring out what was wrong with me and getting me better. I don’t believe in coincidences, and it’s interesting that I got sick right before my 44th birthday. To me, that’s a message. I’m just starting the second half of my life. Am I focusing on the right things? I just want to make sure I focus on health, my family, God and my community and work, which I think I was, anyway. But sometimes it takes a little bit of tweaking.”

How do you manage the internet when it comes to your kids?

“During the pandemic, it hurt to see that they were on the computer so much, but as everyone knows, we didn’t have a choice. That increased their appetite for online activity. We really had to be careful with that. So the 11-year-old can use it for homework. She has to use it. And the 7-year-old will sometimes engage. But it has to be after their studies and after their chores. But it’s tricky, and I think it’s tricky for all parents. And even adults, right?”

What are some words of wisdom that have helped you?

“‘Train your boss.’ When (someone) told me that, my mind was so confused. They’re my boss. How do I train my boss? But then I realized we do that in other ways, or we should. If it’s a relationship or a friendship, we have to teach people what is OK and what is not, so why can’t we do that in the workplace – in a respectful way? I found that to be very empowering.”

What has made you successful?

“I hope I’m successful. I think that it has to do with survival sometimes. As a Mexican-American, I just try to survive, and you sometimes look back and say, ‘OK good. Look what I was able to do.’ You kind of put on this helmet, just go, just go, just go. If you’re lucky and you’re blessed and you have great people around you, you wake up and you look back and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I think of my grandmother who came to this country from Mexico. One of her jobs was a telephone operator, but she didn’t speak English. It probably didn’t go very well. She became a waitress. And me, to be a Latina and a woman with a corner office with a window – I think my grandmother would be like, ‘This is amazing. How did you get here?'”