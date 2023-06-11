Athleisure boutique opens in Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District

A new boutique catering to outdoor enthusiasts and embracing the culture of athleisure is bringing retail to the Sawmill District.

Located in Hotel Chaco, the Rubber Rabbit Boutique is named after the Rubber rabbitbrush, a perennial shrub common throughout the southwest.

Boutique owners James and Kasia La Fata wanted to give the store a concept that connected to New Mexico. Rubber rabbitbrush wasn’t their first idea, but once they stumbled on the plant, they started seeing the plant’s yellow flowers everywhere.

“Now when we drive down the street, it’s everywhere you go,” James said. “It’s on the sides of roads. It’s in the mountains. It’s along the edge of highways. It’s really, once you know what it is, you can’t believe how many places it grows, at least in our state, and so to us it was really emblematic of our image of New Mexico.”

The couple hope to bring sustainable fashion choices to the nature lovers of Albuquerque. With a focus on fine fabrics that are meant to last, the apparel story carries brands like Lululemon, Vuori, Marine Layer and Goodr. Along with men and women’s wear, the store carries accessories and shoes.

James said his wife, Kasia, was behind the decision to focus on athleisure.

“The brands that we carry were brands that she had always loved,” James said. “They were great fabrics, super soft materials, and brands that she had always shopped and enjoyed.”

The Sawmill District has more restaurants than retail spaces, but the La Fatas are excited to kick off the start of more retail establishments in the area, perhaps in the Heritage owned spaces.

“We are the only one now, but they’ve got a lot of plans for things in the area that are coming in,” said James La Fata. “I’m not sure exactly the timeline, but over the next couple of years there’s going to be retail space that is going in across the street along with some condos.”

The couple are no strangers to the challenges of running a business. They purchased a Dairy Queen franchise four years ago, which Kasia primarily runs. James’ day job is as a lawyer for an Albuquerque manufacturing company. The La Fata’s are bringing together their business acumen and interest in the outdoors for their boutique.

Starting a new store is different from running the Dairy Queen franchise, because processes are not in place yet and advertising is a bigger concern, James said. Traffic has been a little up and down since the store opened in late April but seems to be increasing.

The most satisfying part of running the new store for James is interacting with customers and hearing positive feedback about the brands they carry.

Rubber Rabbit is located at 2000 Bellamah NW, Albuquerque. Visit shoprubberrabbit.com and on Instagram at @shoprubberrabbit.