How special tax rule applies if selling principal residence

Q: My son works for the United States Coast Guard (USCG). He most recently was stationed in Florida and just moved to Maine. He has made several stops in Florida during his USCG service and purchased a house 18 months before he was reassigned. He is married with two young children. He agreed to the Maine assignment because he is close to retirement and has been assured that he will be able to remain in Maine until retirement. This is important for his family because they have made six moves and want to settle in one place for the children’s school and other activities. They sold the Florida home at a gain and learned that the special tax exclusion for gains is available only if you lived in the home for 24 months. I have learned that there is an exception for a job change and want to share that information with my son. Can you give me a basic explanation to pass on to him?

First, your question relates to a special tax rule that allows as much as $500,000 of gain to be excluded from income if a married couple sells their principal residence.

The property must be owned and used as a principal residence for two of the 5 years before sale. If the 2-year period is not met, there is a reduced exclusion available in certain cases.

One exception is if the home was sold in connection with a change in employment. This can be for a new job, a move with a current employer, or even a move to be self-employed.

The sale must be proximate to the time of the move. This is to help show that the change in employment was the reason for the sale.

A safe harbor in the tax regulations allows the exclusion if the new job is at least fifty miles away from the home sold. Florida to Maine clearly meets this distance test.

The exclusion is reduced based on the time the home was used as a principal residence. Based on your question, your son will get approximately 18/24 = 75 percent of the $500,000 exclusion.

Q: We are a Section 501(c)(3) organization that is planning a fundraiser at a local hotel. We are soliciting sponsorships from local businesses and need to know how to explain the tax rules for any gifts. Sponsors will be able to set up a booth at the fundraiser and their logo will be included in the program that we distribute to attendees. We are soliciting donations of $500 to $5,000 for sponsorship with different levels recognized in the program. We do not want to displace someone’s tax adviser, but several businesses have asked if a donation letter will be provided. We are willing to do that and need to know if there are any special things we need to say.

You need to provide an acknowledgement letter for any gifts of $250 or more. These letters usually say that nothing of value was transferred in exchange for the gift.

The tax law allows a sponsor to claim a tax deduction for amounts donated in exchange for the sponsorship. There are a few exceptions.

The tax regulations make a distinction between sponsorship and advertising. Your program acknowledgement, and a company banner on a table at the fundraiser, might appear to be advertising.

The regulations say that advertising involves some type of broadcasting of a message. If you take out media advertisements recognizing your sponsors, that would be advertising.

A program handed out at the fundraiser is not advertising as that term is used in the regulations. The company name and logo on the table is also not advertising because there is no “broadcasting” involved.

If you charge the public for admission to the event or provide something of value to attendees such as a dinner, allowing sponsors to attend at no added charge would need to be acknowledged in your letter.

The sponsor’s promised tax deduction must be reduced by the value of anything received in return for the gift, such as a meal or admission to an event.

You could look at Regulation 1.513-4 for a more detailed discussion of these issues.

