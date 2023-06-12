After rough season start, Rio Grande farmers, conservancy district working out challenges

A month after farmers, mostly from Valencia County, staged a tractor rally protesting getting water late and in insufficient amounts, things are flowing more smoothly in and along the irrigation ditches managed by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

Jason Casuga, MRGCD chief engineer, is predicting a full irrigation season for farmers served by the district.

“I think the outlook for farmers is good,” Casuga said. “We are delivering water on demand, and I expect that to continue through June and maybe into July.”

Ronnie Moya, who farms 50 acres in the village of Adelino, in Valencia County, three miles south of Tomé, depends on irrigation water for his hay.

“I have been getting what I needed,” he said. “It was a late start and there was some (irrigation) rotation I didn’t understand, but it seems like they have worked through all that. When I have called for water, I have been able to get it in a week or less.”

Tomé farmer Mark Garcia was one of the organizers of the May 8 tractor-protest convoy that started south of Albuquerque and proceeded north to the MRGCD offices on Second Street, where it circled around the Conservancy District’s buildings.

He said the beginning of the irrigation season in March and April was rough but things are much better now.

“MRGCD did reach out to us and we appreciate that,” he said. “We talked about maintenance and efficiency, and they realize there are always improvements to be made. Everybody needs to do their fair share, including the farmers.”

A compact situation

At the crux of the contention early in the irrigation season was the Rio Grande Compact, an eight-decades-old agreement intended to ensure the equitable distribution of Rio Grande Basin water between Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. New Mexico owes the compact 93,000-acre feet of water. An acre foot of water is enough water to cover an acre at a depth of one foot.

Casuga said that at the start of the irrigation season, MRGCD was holding back 20% of the irrigation water and sending it to Elephant Butte Reservoir, five miles north of Truth or Consequences, to pay down the state’s compact debt.

“Non compliance with the compact is a danger to long-term agriculture in the Middle Rio Grande Valley,” Casuga said. He said there are grievous consequences if the state’s debt exceeds 200,000 acre feet.

“What are farmers going to do if we violate the compact and the state engineer shuts down the diversion and no farmers, other than tribal farmers (with prior and paramount rights), get water?” Casuga said. “New Mexico has no appetite for future lawsuits with Texas. We don’t believe they are winnable.”

A problem this year, he said, was that a robust spring runoff put so much water in the river that farmers did not understand why they were not getting as much water as they wanted. They did not understand why some water was being held back.

“Early in the season, farmers were getting water but not necessarily getting all they asked for,” Casuga said. “Once the river started overbanking (leaving the main channel and going into the flood plain) in mid-April the MRGCD stopped holding back water for the compact.”

He conceded that another factor affecting irrigation early on was a misunderstanding that led a small percentage of the Conservancy District’s 44 Irrigation Systems Operators (ISOs) to believe that the district was on a mandatory 21-day irrigation rotation.

Casuga said that was never the case.

Waiting on water

MRGCD is responsible for drainage, irrigation and flood control for a 150-mile stretch from Cochiti Dam downstream to the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge. Farmers and the MRGCD continue to disagree on just when the Conservancy District started delivering water to its irrigators this year.

Casuga said the Conservancy District began making irrigation deliveries in Belen at the end of March and then in Socorro a week later. MRGCD records show first-delivery dates throughout the district that range from March 30 to April 11.

But Garcia and other farmers insist some areas did not get their first deliveries until mid to late April.

“We all thought we were going to get water pretty quick because we had a good snowpack,” Garcia said. “There were a lot of farmers upset by delays.”

Corrales farmer Anthony Wagner said he got his first watering on April 19, his second on May 10 and his third on May 28.

“We used to get water in March,” he said.

Casuga said deliveries may be delayed in some instances due to a decaying infrastructure that is nearly a century old.

“We have had plenty of problems up and down the valley because we have an old system,” he said.

During its May 8 meeting, the MRGCD board of directors approved a 1 mill tax increase that will provide $4.3 million a year that, combined with grants and loans, will be used exclusively for the purchase of equipment and the renovation of infrastructure.

Well and good

Wagner grows apples, sweet corn, a little chile, black-eyed peas, cucumbers and squash in Corrales and chile, pumpkins, melons and alfalfa in Socorro.

He said last year was a hard year to farm, that he lost most of his produce and even some trees in his apple orchard.

“But now I’m getting water as we need it,” he said. “I need water every two weeks on the orchard.”

Casuga said the days when farmers could depend on irrigation water to maintain orchards are gone.

“Farmers are going to have to make business decisions,” he said. “Almost all orchards will have to have a supplemental water source, an agricultural well.”

Moya needs irrigation water for his hay in Adelino, but he uses a well and drip irrigation for his produce — melons, chile, bell peppers, garlic, pinto beans, asparagus and carrots.

“I just finished the asparagus harvest and the carrot harvest,” he said. “It was really good.”

Wagner is looking at restoring an 8-inch well his father buried in Corrales 25 years ago.

“It would take about $20,000 to get it going,” he said. “We have a 10-inch well in Socorro, but it’s not functioning. We need to do some work on it. We may look at using it again.”

Wagner said agricultural wells are a major investment.

“It costs $100,000 to put in a 12-inch well,” he said.

Staying flexible

This season’s irrigation water continues to come from the natural flow of the river, swelled by that healthy spring runoff.

Casuga said he does not anticipate the need to tap into San Juan-Chama Project water prior to next month. The San Juan-Chama Project diverts water from the drainage basin of the San Juan River to the Rio Grande to supplement resources for irrigation and municipal water supply.

“We will end up using some San Juan-Chama water later in July,” he said. “I hope we have some left over by the time we get to the end of irrigation season (the end of October). But rain will play a role in that. Everything we are hearing is that the forecasts are for an active monsoon season.”

Casuga said one thing remains a constant.

“Every water year brings frustrations,” he said. “We are doing the best we can. We are trying to be flexible.”

If you go

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board of directors.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Monday

WHERE: MRGCD office, 1931 Second SW.

AGENDA: Includes reports on water supply conditions, water distribution and monsoon-season preparedness.