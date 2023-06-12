Albuquerque Public Schools, school board tight-lipped on superintendent’s departure

Once again, Albuquerque Public Schools is in the market for a new district leader.

In an announcement that culminated a monthslong evaluation and contract review process that included closed-door sessions with at least one attorney, Superintendent Scott Elder, 56, and the school board revealed Wednesday night that he’s on his way out of the district he’s been with for more than 30 years.

The announcement that Elder will step down came as a surprise to many educators.

“All I’ve heard so far is: ‘What?'” Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein told the Journal on Thursday. “They’ve been pretty shocked. And they want to know … ‘Whose decision was this?'”

The school board and district have been tight-lipped about reasons for Elder’s departure. Elder, through a district spokesman, said he will not comment about the decision until the end of next week, and board members largely did not return phone calls or declined to comment to the Journal.

APS Board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said the board collectively agreed not to publicly speak about the announcement beyond a statement given late Wednesday night, in which the board thanked Elder for his service and wished him well in the future.

She did make the case in an interview with the Journal that there’s little to read into Elder’s resignation beyond that Wednesday statement.

“His contract is expiring, and he’s, you know, ready to do other things,” she said. “We’ve agreed mutually around, you know, the end of his contract, and we’re all prepared to do what’s in the best interest of the district.”

Elder, who was given the full position in March 2021, will remain superintendent throughout the duration of his contract, which ends June 30, 2024.

History of APS chiefs

The superintendent’s thus-far quiet departure is something of a contrast from his immediate predecessors, some of whom faced significant controversy during their tenures.

Raquel Reedy: Elder took over the post from Raquel Reedy, a longtime APS administrator who officially served in the role for four years before retiring in June 2020. When Reedy announced her retirement, the district touted her success in improving graduation rates across the district. Still, her stint wasn’t without controversy, including criticism over an 11% raise for Reedy that the district and board initially provided conflicting and limited information about.

Luis Valentino: Reedy had taken up the position in the wake of Luis Valentino’s tumultuous three-month tenure which was plagued by scandals, including his decision to appoint a deputy superintendent who allegedly had skipped bail and was facing criminal charges of child sexual assault and assault in Denver. Ultimately, Valentino voluntarily resigned the post with terms that included an additional $80,000 payment and a letter of reference from the board.

Winston Brooks: Following interim superintendent Brad Winter, Valentino, for his part, had succeeded former superintendent Winston Brooks. In exchange for Brooks’ resignation, the district agreed to pay him a $350,000 lump sum to buy out the final two years of his contract. Brooks faced criticism over posting a Tweet reading “moo, moo, oink, oink” in reference to then-state education chief Hanna Skandera, which precipitated a professional improvement plan put in place by the board.

Reactions

Along with his experience holding a range of different jobs in public education, Bernstein said Elder provided stable leadership during his tenure, which included guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Among all the things the superintendent does, the tone of support and respect and how that tone manifests throughout the district is one of the most important factors in retaining people to work here,” she said. “Scott did a lot of things. He stabilized the district during a difficult time.”

Amanda Aragon, executive director of the education advocacy organization NewMexicoKidsCAN, said she wasn’t surprised by the announcement of Elder’s departure, pointing to the board’s decision last year to give him a raise in line with other public school employees but not to extend his contract.

Elder currently makes around $241,000 per year.

“I think that was really the first signal that maybe the board wanted to move in a new direction in terms of district leadership,” she said.

With the board kicking off yet another search for a new APS chief, all Bernstein said she and educators can ask for is a decision-making process that listens to the needs of all the district’s almost 11,300 staff.

“Who they choose next is really important to everybody who works here,” Bernstein said.