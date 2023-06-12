Native American activists for and against drilling outside Chaco Canyon clash, derailing official visit

Native American activists verbally clashed outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, derailing a visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who was there to celebrate a 20-year buffer around a World Heritage Site in northwest New Mexico.

Haaland’s trip to Chaco on Sunday was canceled when a group of Navajo landowners blocked the road, upset with the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next 20 years what previously had been an informal 10-mile buffer around the World Heritage site. The buffer protects the area from future federal mineral development, including oil and gas drilling.



Protesters yelled “Go home!” and some held signs that read “No trespassing on allottee land.” Other Native American activists who support a buffer zone around the historic and culturally significant place gathered to celebrate the protections. The two sides argued with each other on a county road leading to the remote park.

Opponents and supporters of the buffer zone around Chaco Canyon clashed today after Navajo allottees blockaded the road to the park in preparation for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s planned visit. The allottee protestors did not let cars into the park. pic.twitter.com/ZCnxA02bBv — Hannah Grover (@hmgrover) June 11, 2023

Chairs and a podium set up for the day’s festivities remained empty. Ultimately, the event at Chaco was canceled and Haaland and other leaders of New Mexican tribes and pueblos instead gathered at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office in Albuquerque on Sunday evening to talk about the protections.

“I don’t want to alter my remarks,” Haaland said in Albuquerque later Sunday evening. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for your love and dedication to protecting this special place that I feel to my core, the rich and deep cultural connection that so many of us have to this thriving, breathing, living landscape. The ancestors are here and they are smiling down on us.”

The landowners and Navajo leaders have said Haaland and the Biden administration ignored efforts to reach a compromise that would have established a smaller buffer to protect cultural sites while keeping intact the viability of tribal land and private Navajo-owned parcels for future development.

Haaland’s own pueblo of Laguna — about 100 miles to the south — is among those that have fought to protect a broad swath of land beyond park boundaries. Haaland, who previously represented New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House, has called Chaco a sacred place that holds deep meaning for Indigenous people whose ancestors called the area home.

In her remarks Sunday evening, Haaland said President Teddy Roosevelt designated Chaco a national historic monument in 1907 and it was named a World Heritage site 80 years later.

“But before all of that Chaco was a destination,” Haaland said. “It was a thriving community centered where our ancestors trade, traded and flourished.”

Haaland, speaking before dozens of people, many who are leaders of New Mexico pueblos, got choked up and her voice cracked as she pondered what Chaco would have looked like when children were running through open doorways and the adults were working together to construct the living spaces.

“I see a time and a place where a community lived in tune with the natural world, where they used water wisely and cultivated sustainably,” she said.

Today, the region is made up of a patchwork of different ownership. Even though the Biden administration’s withdrawal applies only to federal land, Navajo officials and allotment owners said their interests will now be landlocked.



Navajo pushback

Navajo President Buu Nygren said in a statement issued Thursday that the weekend celebration was disappointing and disrespectful. It should have been cancelled, he said.

“The financial and economic losses that are impacting many Navajo families as a result of the secretary’s recent land withdrawal are nothing to celebrate,” Nygren said. “As leaders of the Navajo Nation, we support the Navajo allottees who oppose the withdrawal of these public lands.”

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said allotment owners were not adequately consulted despite the federal government’s claims.

Mario Atencio, the vice president of the Torreon/Star Lake chapter of the Navajo Nation, said that despite Sunday’s protests, many Navajo people are in favor of protecting the area from future extraction projects.

“They blocked the road. It’s a protest. It’s their First Amendment right,” he said. “Today was a lot.”

He said his chapter on the Navajo Nation years ago easily passed a resolution calling for protections around Chaco.

Industry groups also have backed the Navajo leaders and landowners, with some alleging that Haaland has conflicts of interest when it comes oil and gas policy decisions.

A Republican-led U.S. House committee announced just days after the Chaco decision that it would investigate the secretary’s ties to an Indigenous environmental group that has protested fossil fuels.

Still, a coalition of environmental groups and Native American activists who campaigned for the restrictions have lauded Haaland’s order as a first step in protecting cultural sites and the region from pollution and climate change. The coalition also continues to lobby for legislation that would formalize the same buffer around the park, spanning more than 490 square miles of federal land.

A study published last fall by the Interior Department shows the withdrawal would not affect existing leases and that much of the area of interest by the industry for future development already is under lease or falls outside the boundary of what would be withdrawn.

Federal officials have operated under an informal pause when it comes to development around Chaco Canyon for at least the last three presidential administrations, and supporters argue that Navajos had a seat at the table as the latest moratorium was discussed.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors, which is made up of many tribes that support the withdrawal, noted Sunday that it was joint discussions with the Navajos that began several years ago that prompted the withdrawal efforts.