 IN PICTURES: Native activists, landowners clash over buffer zone outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park - Albuquerque Journal

IN PICTURES: Native activists, landowners clash over buffer zone outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park

By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor

Demonstrators argued outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday ahead of a planned visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland following the Biden administration’s recent decision to create a 20-year buffer around the World Heritage Site protecting against mineral development, including oil and gas drilling.

A group of Navajo landowners who oppose the buffer zone blocked access to the site, prompting a confrontation with other Native American activists who support the decision.

Landowner Paulina Atencio, center, confronts activists who support a mineral development buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners confront activists who support a buffer zone against future mineral development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Activists in support of a buffer zone to protect Chaco Culture National Park from future development march between protestors against a mineral development buffer zone on County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners man a roadblock on County Road 7950 leading in to Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A protest sign hangs on a truck near a roadblock leading in to Chaco Culture National Historical Park on County Road 7950 on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners block a portion of County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on June 11 ahead of a scheduled visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Some Navajo landowners oppose the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next two decades what previously had been an informal 10-mile buffer zone preventing oil and gas drilling around the World Heritage site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners block a portion of County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on June 11 ahead of a scheduled visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Some Navajo landowners oppose the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next two decades what previously had been an informal 10-mile buffer zone preventing oil and gas drilling around the World Heritage site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks June 11 about a 20-year buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historic Park at a Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Albuquerque. Haaland was supposed to speak at Chaco Canyon, but the road was blocked by Navajo landowners angry about the buffer zone. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Mario Atencio, vice president of the Torrean/Star Lake Chapter, Navajo Nation, speaks in favor of protections at Chaco Culture National Historical Site June 11 at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southwest Regional Office in Albuquerque. While some Navajo landowners and Navajo President Buu Nygren have spoken out against the protections, Atencio said many Navajo people are in favor of the protections. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland thanks community members and supporters June 11 after speaking about a 20-year buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historic Park at a Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Albuquerque. Haaland was supposed to speak at Chaco Canyon, but the road was blocked by Navajo landowners angry about the buffer zone. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » IN PICTURES: Native activists, landowners clash over buffer zone outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Protest derails planned celebration of 20-year ban on oil ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- It was ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- It was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, after her agency spent many ...
2
ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials determined officers followed policy that ... Officials determined officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot and killed Jesus Crosby in November 2022. But ...
3
Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and ... Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque's ...
4
Albuquerque students express hopes and dreams through photographs
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public School children, kindergarten through ... Albuquerque Public School children, kindergarten through 11th grade, participate in a Pictures of Hope program at the Albuquerque Museum
5
Artist Robin Jones combines portraits with environmental themes, adding ...
ABQnews Seeker
Robin Jones favors portraits of women ... Robin Jones favors portraits of women and girls paired with environmental themes, highlighted by 24-karat gold leaf.
6
Thousands gather to celebrate ABQ PrideFest
ABQnews Seeker
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business ... Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on ...
7
New Mexico reaches $500M settlement with Walgreens in opioid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The settlement is in addition to ... The settlement is in addition to $274 million in settlements obtained in the case last fall from Albertsons, CVS, Kroger and Walmart.
8
Athleisure boutique opens in Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque's Sawmill ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new boutique catering to outdoor ... A new boutique catering to outdoor enthusiasts and embracing the culture of athleisure is bringing retail to the Sawmill District.
9
United falls to Tampa Bay in interim coach Hemmi's ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United came out firing ... New Mexico United came out firing in its first match under interim coach Masaki Hemmi on Saturday night. The opposing team was a bit ...
10
Two young men charged in 18-year-old’s shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Two men are charged in the ... Two men are charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man during an apparent robbery earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.