IN PICTURES: Native activists, landowners clash over buffer zone outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Demonstrators argued outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday ahead of a planned visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland following the Biden administration’s recent decision to create a 20-year buffer around the World Heritage Site protecting against mineral development, including oil and gas drilling.
A group of Navajo landowners who oppose the buffer zone blocked access to the site, prompting a confrontation with other Native American activists who support the decision.
Landowner Paulina Atencio, center, confronts activists who support a mineral development buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners confront activists who support a buffer zone against future mineral development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Activists in support of a buffer zone to protect Chaco Culture National Park from future development march between protestors against a mineral development buffer zone on County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners man a roadblock on County Road 7950 leading in to Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A protest sign hangs on a truck near a roadblock leading in to Chaco Culture National Historical Park on County Road 7950 on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners block a portion of County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on June 11 ahead of a scheduled visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Some Navajo landowners oppose the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next two decades what previously had been an informal 10-mile buffer zone preventing oil and gas drilling around the World Heritage site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
A group of Navajo landowners block a portion of County Road 7950 east of Chaco Culture National Historical Park on June 11 ahead of a scheduled visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Some Navajo landowners oppose the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next two decades what previously had been an informal 10-mile buffer zone preventing oil and gas drilling around the World Heritage site. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks June 11 about a 20-year buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historic Park at a Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Albuquerque. Haaland was supposed to speak at Chaco Canyon, but the road was blocked by Navajo landowners angry about the buffer zone. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Mario Atencio, vice president of the Torrean/Star Lake Chapter, Navajo Nation, speaks in favor of protections at Chaco Culture National Historical Site June 11 at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southwest Regional Office in Albuquerque. While some Navajo landowners and Navajo President Buu Nygren have spoken out against the protections, Atencio said many Navajo people are in favor of the protections. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland thanks community members and supporters June 11 after speaking about a 20-year buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historic Park at a Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Albuquerque. Haaland was supposed to speak at Chaco Canyon, but the road was blocked by Navajo landowners angry about the buffer zone. (Jon Austria/Journal)