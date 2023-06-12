 Albuquerque police break up cockfighting operation - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police break up cockfighting operation

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police on Sunday brought down a cockfighting operation and confiscated several animals, according to a police news release.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said police responded to a home on the 500 block of Utah SE. When officers arrived, about 20 people fled in various directions, he said.

Police determined the main organizer was Adolfo Gonzales, 30. He will be summonsed to court to face charges connected with the cockfighting, Gallegos said. Eleven other people received citations.

Six fighting roosters were recovered. Police also found one who was dead and one who was severely injured.

Officers also found two breeding hens and eggs and a pit bull.

Police video released Sunday shows police working with an animal control officers to confiscate the birds and put them in boxes.

The video is frequently filled with the sounds of roosters crowing.

 

 

