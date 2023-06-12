South Valley Aquatic Center renamed after Frank J. Gallegos Jr., beloved South Valley volunteer

Everybody at Adobe Acres Elementary School knew Frank J. Gallegos Jr.

Known as “Grandpa Frank” to the students — “His grandkids willingly shared him,” said kindergarten teacher Leanette Snow — the retired post office worker was a fixture at the school, where he volunteered for years.

Gallegos Jr. attended the school in 1964, the year the school was founded. His kids and grandkids were also students, but his son Christopher Gallegos said that his father often said he didn’t just have two grandchildren — he had 600.

When Adobe Acres shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, Gallegos Jr. delivered lunches, coats and shoes to students without transportation. Gallegos Jr. could often be seen dancing with students; in 2015, when the whip and nae nae were at the height of popularity, Gallegos Jr. learned the dance alongside the students.

Gallegos Jr. died in 2020 at age 67. To honor his legacy of community service in Adobe Acres, Snow submitted a proposal on behalf of the Adobe Acres Neighborhood Association to rename the South Valley Aquatic Center the Frank J. Gallegos Jr. Aquatic Center.

And as of a Tuesday Bernalillo County Commission vote, the center will officially be renamed after him. A renaming ceremony for the pool at 3912 Isleta SW is planned, but does not yet have a date set.

“Him and my mom, Berlinda Gallegos … always wanted to make sure they’re helping out families with children,” Christopher Gallegos said.

His legacy of service lives on through his children and grandchildren, Christopher Gallegos said. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, the family delivers meals to needy families around the city.

Gallegos Jr. moved to the South Valley in 1954, when he was 1. He and his wife Berlinda Gallegos lived in his childhood home for decades.

Snow went to school with Gallegos Jr.’s kids, which was where they first met. They later reconnected when Snow and her husband bought a home in Adobe Acres and became active in the neighborhood association.

As part of the neighborhood association, Gallegos Jr. fought for funding to remodel the South Valley Aquatic Center, Snow said. He also established the Watchdog program at Adobe Acres Elementary to encourage fathers, uncles, and older brothers to act as positive male role models in students’ lives. Christopher Gallegos said his dad frequently ate breakfast with students that didn’t have their own fathers or grandfathers.

Snow said Gallegos Jr. was a positive force in the South Valley.

“I know that this is just a name,” Snow said. “But it is special, and it is important. It just helps keep his legacy going, and keeps him alive.”