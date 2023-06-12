Business as usual in Socorro despite Bandidos funeral this weekend

SOCORRO — Other than an estimated 400 Bandidos motorcycle club members celebrating the life of Damian Breaux on June 10, life went on as usual in Socorro.

In the historic Socorro City Plaza, children’s laughter competed with shoppers trying to hear the prices of local growers’ produce at the farmers market — the strains of local acoustic musicians providing a vibrant theme on a beautiful sunny day.

In the background, a Socorro police officer circled the plaza in his cruiser.

A block over, a New Mexico State trooper turned the corner onto California Street and got behind a group of eight Bandidos motorcyclists on their way to Breaux’s funeral. The group turned their deep-throated, rumbling motorcycles west onto Spring Street, and the trooper proceeded south.

Some of the multiagency police task force’s efforts were not so subtle, like the unmarked helicopter equipped with a large camera that repeatedly circled the Socorro County Convention Center. Near the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, a steady stream of Bandidos bikers that arrived via Highways 60 or 1 were greeted by anywhere from eight to 10 gatekeepers who ensured only those who belonged got inside.

State, county and local law enforcement had been planning for the day for almost two weeks after Breaux, 46; fellow Bandidos member Anthony Silva, 26 of Los Lunas, and Waterdog motorcycle club member Randy Sanchez, 46, of Albuquerque, were killed in a Memorial Day weekend shootout in Red River on May 27.

Waterdog member Jacob Castillo of Rio Rancho, 30, was also wounded in the gun battle. Castillo, who has been charged with first-degree murder, has claimed he fired in self-defense.

Socorro County Sheriff Lee Armijo confirmed that his department, the Socorro Police Department and the New Mexico State Police had been meeting to discuss plans. Still, Armijo declined to discuss the logistics and tactics involved, only saying the police presence would be in the background.