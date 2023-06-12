Road warrior: What the ‘V’ means on your driver’s license

A HEADS UP TO LAW ENFORCEMENT:

Cheryl shares “I am a victim of total identity theft. I have gotten a new license, but the Motor Vehicle Division refuses to put the required ‘V’ on the back of the new license; they have stated it is not uploaded to their system.”

Charlie Moore, who handles information for MVD’s parent agency, the N.M. Taxation and Revenue Department, explains “the ‘V’ is an endorsement on the licenses of people who have been the victims of identity theft.”

And he shared this additional information: “the ‘V’ endorsement identifies the driver as a victim of identity theft. It does not authorize the licensee to operate a specific type of motor vehicle. Instead it serves as an indication to law enforcement that the licensee or identification card holder has been a victim of identity theft.

It is available, with a new DL or ID number, to individuals who are listed in the New Mexico Attorney General’s identity theft database.”

Moore says ID theft victims “do need to get into the AG’s database before we can issue those licenses, so that may be the issue here.”

The N.M. Attorney General’s website, nmag.gov, says “the Identity Theft Passport database is a statewide system accessed by law enforcement and the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to identify and document victims of identity theft.

“Once a victim of identity theft files a report with local law enforcement, this report, along with the victim’s personal information, becomes stored in the Identity Theft Passport database that is available to statewide law enforcement agencies. The victim’s information will also be accessible by the Motor Vehicle Department.

“Passports can only be received at an office of the state of New Mexico MVD. The passport is a New Mexico identity card. ‘Victim of Identity Theft’ will be printed on the back in the endorsement area and should be carried by the victim to help prevent identity confusion if a crime has been committed in the victim’s name.”

Cheryl says MVD “took the required paperwork to enable me to get said license. I have been frustrated for over three months. They want me to contact the officer who took the report. What do I do?”

In addition to following MVD’s lead and contacting the officer and ensuring he/she entered the report in the passport system, you can contact the N.M. AG’s Office toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210 to see if you are indeed in the database. There is also a link to speak with the Identity Theft Resource Center on the AG’s website, nmag.gov/protect-yourself/identity-theft/.

I-25 PAVING STARTS NEAR SANTA FE:

The New Mexico Department of Transportation and Brasier Asphalt will start pavement rehabilitation today from south of Cerrillos Road to south of El Dorado.

The 20-day project will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be putting down new paving and striping. One lane will be closed during non-peak hours; all lanes into Santa Fe will be open until 9 a.m. and all lanes out of Santa Fe will be open before 4 p.m. daily.

