No need for pet detectives: City expands microchip scanning services

Burqueños can now bring lost pets to 34 new microchip scanning locations across Albuquerque to help reunite animals with their families, the city announced Friday.

These locations include every Albuquerque fire station, seven Albuquerque Police Department substations and five local businesses.

“The best place for them to be is home and this is the best way to make that happen,” said Carolyn Ortega, director of the Animal Welfare Department, about the new “Reunite” microchip scanner program.

With greater accessibility to microchip scanning services, the hope is that more lost pets can be quickly and directly returned to families rather than ending up in limbo in city shelters. Ortega also said the expanded program will save the city money by decreasing the number of animals passing through the shelters.

“We are overrun with animals” City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said at the event.

Last year, 9,912 animals arrived at AWD shelters — 9,441 of which weren’t microchipped, Ortega said.

Fiebelkorn spoke about her personal experience trying to help a lost dog she and her partner found.

“He was in really bad shape. We scooped him up and then we drove and drove and drove some more asking if anyone was open,” Fiebelkorn said. “But that’s a challenge for other folks that find stray animals. If they find somebody on a Sunday, what are they supposed to do with them? A lot of times that animal could just be reunited with its guardian and that’s what we should be doing.”

When Fiebelkorn managed to get the dog scanned the next day, it turned out he had no family — or rather, he had no microchip and no way to make his way home if he maybe did.

Fiebelkorn held that pup, a small, one-eyed, scruffy senior dog named Frijolito, that she has since adopted as a living canine example of just how necessary the program is at the event.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, when there are more pet disappearances due to rowdy celebrations and fireworks spooking animals, Ortega announced that pet owners can microchip their pets for free without appointment at both the East and Westside city shelters, 8920 Lomas NE and 11800 Sunset Gardens SW, through July 3.

Microchip scanning locations

■ Every Albuquerque fire station and Animal Welfare shelter

Northeast:

■ APD Foothills Area Command, 12800 Lomas NE

■ APD Northeast Area Command, 8201 Osuna NE

■ Fiesta Subaru of Albuquerque, 8100 Lomas NE

■ Boofy’s Best for Pets, 4610 Cutler NE, Suite A

■ Clarks Pet Emporium locations, 4914 Lomas NE and 11200 Menaul NE

Northwest:

■ APD Northwest Area Command, 10401 Cibola Loop NW

■ APD Southwest Area Command, 6404 Los Volcanes NW

■ APD Valley Area Command, 5408 Second NW

■ Boofy’s Best for Pets, 8201 Golf Course NW

Southeast:

■ APD Southeast Area Command, 800 Louisiana SE

■ APD University Area Command, 1009 Bradbury SE