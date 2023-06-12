 Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data - Albuquerque Journal

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row, while investors await another decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Most observers expect no change in rates given recent data showing the U.S. economy slowing. This week also brings price data that might indicate whether the Fed is succeeding in snuffing inflation.

Friday also will bring a policy meeting of the Bank of Japan, which has refrained from making any major changes to its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate despite rising prices, citing a need to wait and see if the inflation is sustained.

Tokyo’s benchmark NIkkei 225 added 0.3% to 32,362.58, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.6% to 19,279.66. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5% to 2,627.52.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3% to 3,222.35. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday.

Stocks inched higher Friday to close out a listless week for Wall Street, though the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to 4,298.86, capping its fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 33,876.78, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 13,259.14.

Tesla led the market, rallying 4.1% after announcing General Motors electric vehicles will be able to use much of its extensive charging network beginning early next year. GM rose 1.1%.

Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil slipped 0.7% and was one of the heavier weights on the market.

On Monday, U.S. benchmark crude was down another 79 cents at $69.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.12 on Friday to $70.17 per barrel.

Brent crude oil gave up 84 cents to $73.95 per barrel.

The S&P 500 index’s return to a new bull market reflects growing hopes the economy might avoid a severe recession despite the sharp rise in interest rates as the Fed strived to bring inflation under control.

“The S&P 500 is now at levels it has not seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date -– not bad for an economy that seems poised to slip into recession later this year,” ING Economics said in a commentary.

The highest rates since 2007 have helped inflation come down some, but it’s still above everyone’s comfort level.

Also Friday, Adobe rose another 3.4% to add to its 5% leap from the day before following its announcement of a new artificial-intelligence offering for businesses. It joined a frenzy around AI that has sent a select group of stocks soaring, such as a 165% surge for chipmaker Nvidia so far this year.

Proponents say AI will be the next revolution to remake the economy, while critics say it’s inflating the next bubble.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.75% from 3.74% late Friday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 139.37 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0743 from $1.0750.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Native American activists for and against drilling outside Chaco ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native American activists verbally clashed outside ... Native American activists verbally clashed outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday, derailing a visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who was ...
2
Albuquerque police break up cockfighting operation
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police on Sunday brought down ... Albuquerque police on Sunday brought down a cockfighting operation and confiscated several animals.
3
ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials determined officers followed policy that ... Officials determined officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot and killed Jesus Crosby in November 2022. But ...
4
Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and ... Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque's ...
5
IN PICTURES: Native activists, land allottees clash over buffer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Demonstrators argued outside Chaco Culture National ... Demonstrators argued outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday ahead of a planned visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland following the Biden administration's ...
6
Albuquerque students express hopes and dreams through photographs
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public School children, kindergarten through ... Albuquerque Public School children, kindergarten through 11th grade, participate in a Pictures of Hope program at the Albuquerque Museum
7
Artist Robin Jones combines portraits with environmental themes, adding ...
ABQnews Seeker
Robin Jones favors portraits of women ... Robin Jones favors portraits of women and girls paired with environmental themes, highlighted by 24-karat gold leaf.
8
Thousands gather to celebrate ABQ PrideFest
ABQnews Seeker
Colorful floats, drag queens, local business ... Colorful floats, drag queens, local business and community members parade on Central Avenue in Nob Hill during PrideFest 2023 Parade in Albuquerque, N.M., on ...
9
Athleisure boutique opens in Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque's Sawmill ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new boutique catering to outdoor ... A new boutique catering to outdoor enthusiasts and embracing the culture of athleisure is bringing retail to the Sawmill District.
10
United falls to Tampa Bay in interim coach Hemmi's ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United came out firing ... New Mexico United came out firing in its first match under interim coach Masaki Hemmi on Saturday night. The opposing team was a bit ...