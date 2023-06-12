To rent or to buy: New report looks at the divided price of housing in NM

New Mexico has seen a severe affordable housing shortage over the years. Because of that, 219,000 households in the state pay more than 30% of their income toward housing costs like rent and mortgage payments — and 40% of those households devote over half of each earned dollar toward housing.

That semblance of diminishing affordability has pushed cost-burdened New Mexicans into publicly-funded housing. But that alone cannot fix the vexing affordable housing crisis.

More state and local policymaking should focus on “America’s largest, most sustainable and enduring source of affordable housing: homeownership.” That’s according to a new report released from Homewise, a community development finance institution, that largely compares housing costs of renters and homeowners across race, income levels, age and location.

The report, authored by Kelly O’Donnell, a longtime New Mexico economist and Homewise’s chief research and policy officer, also looks at affordability over time — estimations that reveal renters over the years will find themselves facing increasing price hikes that can make it harder to live, thereby putting them in more cost-burdened positions.

“I foresee this becoming an annual publication because refreshing the data on an annual basis enables us to track changes over time and hopefully measure progress toward improved rates of homeownership,” said O’Donnell, who noted this is the second year the Homewise report has been released. “The report also demonstrates that while market factors may influence the relative affordability of homeownership in the moment, the relative advantage of homeownership persists over time.”

By the numbers

Households in New Mexico have, for years, dealt with stagnant wages, rents that have increased significantly and soaring home prices.

Those factors, O’Donnell said, lead to higher housing costs for households — a challenge that puts them into a position where they are less likely to have savings. But homeowners, who more often than not pay mortgages at fixed rates, spend less on housing costs than renters do.

For instance, a typical homeowner in the state spends about 15% of their income on housing — compared to renters, who spend about 26%.

But the discrepancy becomes more apparent as you look at the income level of households. Renters with annual incomes below 50% of the area median income, or AMI — about $34,300 for a family of four in Bernalillo County — pay about 51% of their earnings toward rent compared to roughly 36% for homeowners in that category.

Homeowners who earn $55,000, still considered low-income households, spend about 19% of their wages on housing costs — while households of that same income who rent spend 29%, the report shows. Even renters who are above 100% of the area median income spend slightly more on housing costs — about 16% — than those who own homes.

When looking at age, homeowners over 65 who earn between 50% to 100% of the area median income spend 27% of their money on housing costs, compared to much a lower percentage — 15% — for homeowners. That is because those 65 and older are more likely to have paid off their mortgages.

Even very low-income households that are 65 and older and own their homes spend 31% on housing costs compared to 41% for renters. Very low-income households under 65 that rent spend about 52% on housing costs.

An analysis of race and ethnicity shows that homeowners across the board spend less on housing expenses. Hispanic homeowners spend roughly 16% on housing expenses, compared to 28% for renters. And owners who are white non-Hispanic spend 15% on housing costs, while renters spend about 27% of their income, the report shows. African American renters spend the most on housing costs at 31%.

But the differences are also broken down by locations in the state, which have varied costs of living. Included in the report are non-metro areas, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe — and the data shows that low-income households that rent in all these areas spend significantly more on housing costs than homeowners.

In Albuquerque, housing expenses for very low-income renters are most glaring — about 58% of their earnings go toward housing costs compared to renters between 50%-100% AMI who spends 29% of their income. In Santa Fe, renters under 50% AMI spend 57% of their wages on housing expenses compared to 30% for households in the 50%-100% AMI range. And in Las Cruces, very low-income renters spend 43% of their incomes on housing costs with 50%-100% AMI households spending about a quarter of their income on rent.

Reilly White, an associate professor with the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management, said the discrepancies between housing costs for homeowners and renters are not surprising. He said there has been a severe lack of affordable homes for sale caused by, in part, decreasing plots of land to build on. That has seeped its way into increased rents.

Citing data from Zumper, a rental platform, White said rent in Albuquerque for a one-bedroom apartment is at $975, up from $785 a couple of years ago; a two-bedroom is $1,300, up from $950; and a three-bedroom is at $2,000, up from $1,600 two years ago.

But he understands that even for New Mexicans looking to buy a home, increased mortgage rates and home prices, and a lack of inventory have made it tough to find success in the market.

“â€‹â€‹There’s all this slew of research that shows, ‘Hey, wait a second — homeownership is a good thing for people.’ But the (thing) is it’s very prohibitive for many in Albuquerque and Santa Fe to go out and buy real estate right now,” White said.

Looking at the long term

White said fixing the affordable housing shortage is more likely than not a generational fix.

More policy that focuses investment on homeownership and not subsidized rental housing could be one area that can prove to be beneficial, added O’Donnell.

But the projections for renters over the long term are bleak, according to the report, as they will spend thousands of dollars more over a 30-year period than homeowners will. For instance, in the first five years, renters pay less, as homeowners are tied up in early housing costs like down payments. By year 30, homeowners pay off their mortgages and can see their monthly housing costs drop to 15% of what renters pay.

“Unlike renters who are perpetually vulnerable to housing cost increases, homeowners are not directly affected by rising home prices because the largest component of their mortgage payment — principal and interest — is fixed for the term of the loan,” O’Donnell wrote, while also acknowledging homeownership isn’t feasible for everyone. “Meanwhile, the renter’s entire payment is subject to inflation, at a rate that often exceeds that of other goods and services and may exceed wage growth.”

Added White: “When we think about what generates financial security for people, it is equity,” he said. “It is things like owning a home, seeing that appreciation in some form. If we look at all the net worth data for Americans across the board, about two-thirds of (Americans’) net worth is tied up in their primary residence.”